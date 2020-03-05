Stocks

Yes Bank shares up over 27 per cent on report of SBI consortium to buy stake

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 05, 2020 Published on March 05, 2020

File photo   -  Bloomberg

Shares of Yes Bank shot up by over 27 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday amidst reports that a consortium led by State Bank of India (SBI) will buy a stake in the troubled private sector lender.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Government has approved a proposal for SBI to lead a consortium that will acquire a stake in Yes Bank. The Finance Ministry, SBI or Yes Bank are yet to confirm the development.

Yes Bank scrip gained 27.3 per cent during intraday trade to Rs 37 a piece on BSE at 11.35 am.

In January this year, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar had stressed that Yes Bank would not be allowed to fail and he was optimistic that some solution would be found for the lender.

Published on March 05, 2020
Yes Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Wall Street surges on Joe Biden bounce