Yes Bank tumbles 10% as FPO shares list

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
Yes Bank on Monday tumbled nearly 10 per cent to its lowest trading permissible limit for the day after its follow-on public offer shares got listed.
The stock plunged 9.89 per cent to ₹12.30 -- its lower circuit limit -- on the BSE.
At the NSE, it tanked 9.89 per cent to its lowest trading permissible limit for the day of ₹12.30.
“12,50,44,33,750 equity shares of ₹2 each fully paid up securities of Yes Bank Limited are listed and admitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Monday, July 27, 2020. These shares rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company,” according to a BSE notice issued on Friday.
Yes Bank’s follow-on public offer to raise ₹15,000 crore was subscribed 93 per cent on the final day of bidding.
The Follow-On Public Offer (FPO) subscription was 95 per cent after including the anchor investors’ portion.
An issue is considered successful if it receives a minimum subscription of 90 per cent of its total size.
Yes Bank had fixed a price band of ₹12-13 per share for the FPO, which opened for subscription on July 15.
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
With farmers selling more produce outside mandis, there is no record of transactions
SBI (₹191.9)Last week, after an initial gain, the stock of SBI began to move sideways. On Thursday, it ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...