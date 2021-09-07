Yuvraj Securities declared a defaulter by NSE

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The National Stock Exchange has declared Yuvraj Securities as defaulter and expelled the trading member from the membership of the Exchange from September 6. Constituents of Yuvraj Securities are advised to lodge complaints, if any, in prescribed claim form within 3 months, NSE said in an advertisement.
According to a public notice by NSE, “All claims submitted by investors will be considered for processing if found due and payable in accordance to rules, bylaws, regulations and guidelines of the exchange, SEBI circulars and regulations and the maximum compensation limit per invest is ₹25 lakh out of the Investor Protection Fund (IPF).”
Earlier, market regulator SEBI and the NSE found that Yuvraj Securities had misused client funds, illegally pledged client securities and failed to segregate clients’ funds after investigating the brokerages record from April 1, 2017 to February 28, 2019.
The investigation found that the amount payable to the clients was about ₹5.26 crore as on December 31, 2018, whereas it had a total balances of ₹4.70 crore, a short fall of ₹56.16 lakh. Yuvraj Securities is the eighth broker to be declared defaulter this year. The other brokerages were suspended Star Share & Stock Brokers, Destiny Securities, Arcadia Share & Stock Brokers, Conard Securities, Bezel Stock Brokers, Reflection Investments and Action Financial Services.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...