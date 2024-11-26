Zen Technologies Limited announced today the grant of an Indian patent for its T90 Containerized Crew Gunnery Simulator (T90 CGS), marking the company’s 20th patent in 2024 and 10th in the financial year 2024-25.

The simulator is designed to enhance tank crew training by replicating battlefield conditions for T-90 tank commanders and gunners. It features two dedicated stations with realistic controls, mimicking the tank’s turret interior, and includes a 3-degree-of-freedom motion platform for immersive training experiences.

The system allows instructors to customize training scenarios, ranging from individual proficiency tests to complex crew integration exercises. By providing AI-generated realistic targets, the simulator aims to improve gunnery skills critical for armored regiment performance.

Aligned with India’s defense indigenization goals, the T90 CGS offers a cost-effective, localized training solution. Zen Technologies, based in Hyderabad, has previously developed over 1,000 training systems worldwide and maintains a recognized R&D facility.

The company has applied for 155 patents, demonstrating its commitment to advancing defense technology and providing sophisticated military training solutions for domestic and international markets.