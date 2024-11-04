Defense training solutions provider Zen Technologies reported a 276 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹65.24 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Hyderabad-based company’s revenue from operations surged 277 per cent to ₹241.69 crore compared to ₹64.03 crore in the same quarter last year.

The shares of Zen Technologies Limited were trading at ₹1,881.40 up by ₹2.75 or 0.15 per cent on the NSE today at 2.50 pm.

The company successfully completed a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), raising ₹1,000 crore with subscriptions exceeding five times the issue amount. Notable investors including Kotak Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal, and White Oak Offshore participated in the placement.

Also read: Royal Orchid Hotels opens third property in Madhya Pradesh

As of September 30, 2024, Zen Technologies maintained a strong order book of ₹956.74 crore and reported bank balances of approximately ₹1,103 crore. The company’s operational EBITDA for Q2 grew 265 per cent to ₹79.42 crore from ₹21.76 crore in Q2FY24.

For the first half of FY25, the company recorded revenue of ₹495.64 crore, up 152 per cent year-on-year, while profit after tax increased 116 per cent to ₹139.42 crore. The company, known for its anti-drone technology and defense training solutions, is actively exploring acquisition opportunities in simulator and electronic warfare technologies.