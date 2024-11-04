Defense training solutions provider Zen Technologies reported a 276 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹65.24 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Hyderabad-based company’s revenue from operations surged 277 per cent to ₹241.69 crore compared to ₹64.03 crore in the same quarter last year.
The shares of Zen Technologies Limited were trading at ₹1,881.40 up by ₹2.75 or 0.15 per cent on the NSE today at 2.50 pm.
The company successfully completed a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), raising ₹1,000 crore with subscriptions exceeding five times the issue amount. Notable investors including Kotak Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal, and White Oak Offshore participated in the placement.
As of September 30, 2024, Zen Technologies maintained a strong order book of ₹956.74 crore and reported bank balances of approximately ₹1,103 crore. The company’s operational EBITDA for Q2 grew 265 per cent to ₹79.42 crore from ₹21.76 crore in Q2FY24.
For the first half of FY25, the company recorded revenue of ₹495.64 crore, up 152 per cent year-on-year, while profit after tax increased 116 per cent to ₹139.42 crore. The company, known for its anti-drone technology and defense training solutions, is actively exploring acquisition opportunities in simulator and electronic warfare technologies.
