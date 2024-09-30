Zen Technologies Limited announced today the grant of an Indian patent for its Infantry Virtual Training Simulation System (IVTSS).

The patent, valid until December 2042, marks the company’s 19th patent in 2024 and 9th in the current financial year.

The shares of Zen Technologies were trading at ₹1,716 up by ₹6.80 or 0.40 per cent on the NSE today 2.25 pm

The IVTSS is designed to provide military personnel with a realistic virtual training environment, supporting various scenarios including small arms handling, tactical decision-making, and mortar detachment training, according to the company press release.

A key feature is its tactical training module for mortar detachments, focusing on target selection, prioritization, and engagement, it added.

This patent adds to Zen’s portfolio of defence innovations, which includes the Tactical Engagement Simulator (TacSim) product range. The company, with over three decades of experience, has filed for more than 155 patents, with over 75 granted to date, it said.