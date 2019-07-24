Stocks

Company news: ZF Steering Gear India

| Updated on July 24, 2019 Published on July 24, 2019

ZF Steering Gear India has sold and transferred the shares of Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Private Limited to Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH, Germany, as per the agreement entered into on May 28, 2019. The company has received ₹62.50 crore for the deal. With this transaction RBASPL ceases to be an associate company of ZF Steering, whose shares closed at ₹453.20, down 0.98 per cent.

