ZF Steering Gear begins commercial production at Pithampur plant

ZF Steering Gear India, which had earlier announced the commencement of trial production at its new Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh) plant, has commenced commercial production.

After receipt of approval, acceptance of trial production by the customer and after achieving plant-stabilisation, the Pithampur plant of the company, has started commercial production from January 21, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Shares of ZF Steering jumped 3.14 per cent at ₹438 on the BSE.

