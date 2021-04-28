Stocks

Zomato files DHRP for ₹8,250 crore IPO

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on April 28, 2021

Of this, ₹7,500 crore will be fresh equity shares

Online food delivery platform Zomato has filed its DHRP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus) with SEBI today.

As per the filing, Zomato will offer equity shares amounting to ₹8,250 crore, of which ₹7,500 crore will be fresh equity shares and ₹750 crore will be on sale from its investor Info Edge India Limited, which will be selling its stake in Zomato.

On April 27, Info Edge India had said that it will sell shares amounting to ₹750 crore in the Zomato IPO.

Info Edge is the largest shareholder and controls 18.5 per cent in the company, followed by Uber B.V. holding 9.13 per cent, with Alipay Singapore Holding Pte. Ltd and Antfin Singapore Holding Pte. Ltd holding close to 8.33 per cent and 8.22 per cent in the company respectively.

