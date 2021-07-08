Zomato IPO to open on July 14

Food delivery and services start-up Zomato Limited (formerly known as Zomato Private Limited and Zomato Media Private Limited) announced that it would open its Initial Public Offering from July 14-16.

In a virtual press conference on Thursday, the start-up, which is yet to turn profitable, said it would price its shares in the band of ₹72 to ₹76 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 195 equity shares and in multiples of 195 equity shares thereafter.

The ₹9,375 crore IPO consists of a new issue aggregating up to ₹9,000 crore and an offer for sale by Info Edge (India) Limited aggregating up to ₹375 crore. This offer includes a reservation of up to 6,500,000 equity shares for purchase by eligible employees on a proportionate basis and such portion not exceeding 5 per cent of the post-Offer Equity Share capital of the company. The post-money valuation at the top end is ₹64,365 crore.

The equity shares offered through the Red Herring Prospectus are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited and Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited are the Global Co-ordinators and the book running lead managers to the issue. BofA Securities India Limited and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer.

Zomato, which competes with Swiggy in a highly under penetrated food services industry, is trying to disrupt the Indian habit of consuming only home-cooked food by providing restaurant food that is as good, accessible and affordable as home-cooked food. Available across 500 plus cities and towns in India, Zomato, which started 12 years ago as a search and discovery platform for restaurants, has now evolved into a food services platform including Food delivery which contributes to 75 per cent of its business, Dining out, Zomato Pro, its loyalty programme and Hyperpure which provides quality raw materials to restaurants by procuring directly from farmers.

Zomato will have cash of $2 billion in the bank post IPO, which it will use to fund its organic and inorganic growth. For the financial year that ended in March this year, Zomato’s revenue fell by nearly a quarter YoY to ₹1,994 crore. Losses narrowed from ₹2,363 crore in FY 20 to ₹812 crore in FY 21. Zomato’s CFO Akshant Goyal, said, “If you take out the impact of the first one or two quarters, our businesses are growing now and are healthy from an economic standpoint. And that will reflect in upcoming quarters going forward.”