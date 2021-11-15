Zomato serving up huge arbitrage opportunity delights marketmen

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
One recently-listed stock that has never failed to surprise investors and analysts is Zomato. On Monday, too, it delighted traders by providing a huge arbitrage opportunity. Shares of Zomato closed at ₹155.75 on the BSE, whereas on the NSE, ended the day at ₹160.30, providing a huge arbitrage of almost ₹5.
Even more puzzling, however, was the huge volatility on the BSE. The stock hit a low and high of ₹142.35 and ₹163.30 on the NSE, while on the BSE it yo-yoed from ₹128.20 to ₹163.40. The gap between today’s high and low on the BSE was ₹35.20 or almost 30 per cent. On the NSE, it was around 15 per cent. Today’s high on the bourses is also an all-time high for the stock.
Arbitrage is the practice of taking advantage of any price difference in the cash segment between the National Stock Exchange and the BSE to buy in one bourse to sell it the other.
Trading volume of Zomato shares also jumped to 1.02 crore on the BSE against a two-week average of 19.39 lakh shares. Of the traded shares, 28.86 per cent (or 29.64 lakh shares) was up for delivery. On the NSE, 12.11 crore shares changed hands, of which 28.17 per cent shares were deliverable.
Despite Zomato reporting huge losses, its share has been maintaining the momentum at the bourses.
Zomato last week reported a consolidated loss of ₹434.90 crorein the second quarter up from ₹229.80 crore in the corresponding previous period, due to a steep rise in branding and marketing expenses. However, revenues jumped 140 per cent to ₹1,024.20 crore (₹426 crore), as food delivery business zoomed.
After Kotak Institutions, another domestic brokerage ICICI Securities also put out a ‘Buy’ on the Zomato stock with a price target of ₹220.
“What caught our attention in the MD&A are: ambition of creating a $10-billion revenue business (vs $266 million revenue in FY21) in a ‘few years’ time; and Alibaba/Tencent/Info Edge like aspiration of taking the investment route to build the hyperlocal e-commerce ecosystem. While this is easier said than done, resisting the temptation of venturing into unrelated businesses is the key to long term shareholder value creation, in our view, ” ICICI Securities wrote.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...