Zomato serving up huge arbitrage opportunity delights marketmen

One recently-listed stock that has never failed to surprise investors and analysts is Zomato. On Monday, too, it delighted traders by providing a huge arbitrage opportunity. Shares of Zomato closed at ₹155.75 on the BSE, whereas on the NSE, ended the day at ₹160.30, providing a huge arbitrage of almost ₹5.

Even more puzzling, however, was the huge volatility on the BSE. The stock hit a low and high of ₹142.35 and ₹163.30 on the NSE, while on the BSE it yo-yoed from ₹128.20 to ₹163.40. The gap between today’s high and low on the BSE was ₹35.20 or almost 30 per cent. On the NSE, it was around 15 per cent. Today’s high on the bourses is also an all-time high for the stock.

Arbitrage is the practice of taking advantage of any price difference in the cash segment between the National Stock Exchange and the BSE to buy in one bourse to sell it the other.

Volumes spike

Trading volume of Zomato shares also jumped to 1.02 crore on the BSE against a two-week average of 19.39 lakh shares. Of the traded shares, 28.86 per cent (or 29.64 lakh shares) was up for delivery. On the NSE, 12.11 crore shares changed hands, of which 28.17 per cent shares were deliverable.

Despite Zomato reporting huge losses, its share has been maintaining the momentum at the bourses.

Zomato last week reported a consolidated loss of ₹434.90 crorein the second quarter up from ₹229.80 crore in the corresponding previous period, due to a steep rise in branding and marketing expenses. However, revenues jumped 140 per cent to ₹1,024.20 crore (₹426 crore), as food delivery business zoomed.

Bullish bet

After Kotak Institutions, another domestic brokerage ICICI Securities also put out a ‘Buy’ on the Zomato stock with a price target of ₹220.

“What caught our attention in the MD&A are: ambition of creating a $10-billion revenue business (vs $266 million revenue in FY21) in a ‘few years’ time; and Alibaba/Tencent/Info Edge like aspiration of taking the investment route to build the hyperlocal e-commerce ecosystem. While this is easier said than done, resisting the temptation of venturing into unrelated businesses is the key to long term shareholder value creation, in our view, ” ICICI Securities wrote.