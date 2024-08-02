Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates for August 2, 2024: Zomato stock climbed over 16% in early trade on Friday to hit a 52-week high at ₹278.70 on the NSE. Its net profit surged to ₹253 crore in the quarter ended March 31, up nearly 126 times compared to the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹4,206 crore, up 74% in the quarter under review.
ALL UPDATES
- August 02, 2024 10:25
Stock market update: Motilal Oswal on Zomato’s Blinkit
Blinkit, however, notoriously defies any attempts to value the stock fairly,due to its feisty growth and the disruptive and evolving nature of quickcommerce. Its gross order value (GOV) surged 100%+ YoY, and we believeBlinkit GOV is the most important factor driving variation for a DCF-basedprice target. With GOV growth assumed at 75% CAGR over FY24-FY28E, thetarget price is INR300 (Blinkit contribution INR171). If GOV growthmoderates to 50%, the TP drops to INR180 (Blinkit contribution INR100, inthis case). However, there may be upside risk to these GOV estimates,potentially unlocking more value. We expect adjusted EBITDA marginexpansion could be slower, as the management continues to expand darkstores (2,000 dark stores by FY26 vs. ~600 dark stores currently).
- August 02, 2024 10:24
Zomato stock market update: Motilal Oswal on Zomato stock
Zomato’s food delivery business is stable, and Blinkit offers a generational opportunity to participate in the disruption of industries such as retail, grocery and e-commerce. Our DCF-based valuation of INR300 suggests a 25% upside from the current price. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock. We value the business using a DCF methodology, assuming 12.5% cost of capital. We maintain our BUY rating with a TP of INR300, implying 25% potential upside.
- August 02, 2024 10:22
Zomato stock in focus: “Speed meets profit”, Nuvama says
Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised SotP-based TP of INR285 (earlier INR245) based on a valuation rollover to Sep-26E.
- August 02, 2024 10:19
Zomato stock price update
Zomato shares traded at ₹270.35 on the NSE, higher by 15.49% as at 10.16 am. Hits a 52-week high at ₹278.70.
- August 02, 2024 10:15
Zomato to launch ‘District’ app for out-of-home services: CEO Deepinder Goyal
Zomato is launching “District”, a new platform to consolidate going-out services such as dining, movies, sports ticketing, live performances, shopping, and staycations, CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Thursday.
In a letter to shareholders post the company’s first quarter financial results, Goyal shared that he sees “District” emerging as the third large B2C business out of Zomato.
“We believe that there is an opportunity to further expand our going-out offering, building on top of our dining-out business,” Goyal informed.
He observed that today, Zomato and Blinkit are our two large consumer businesses and both of them serve customers’ needs at home.
“However, we also have one of India’s largest ‘going-out’ businesses. Our dining-out business which helps our customers discover restaurants when they want to go out and dine at restaurants,” the Zomato CEO said.
This dining-out business is now operating at a run-rate of $500 million plus annualised GOV (gross order value) and is already profitable, Goyal stated.
Elaborating further, he said, additional use cases for customers in the going out space include movies, sports ticketing, live performances, shopping, staycations etc., some of which we have already launched, or are building as we speak.
“Building a one-stop destination app for going-out could be a game changer for each of these use cases, and we intend to do exactly that with our new District (by Zomato) app. If we execute this well, we see going-out becoming the 3rd large B2C business emerging out of Zomato,” Goyal said.
Inputs from PTI
- August 02, 2024 10:11
Zomato on Blinkit
Zomato said it plans to expand Blinkit’s dark store network to 2,000 stores by the end of 2026 while remaining profitable. “Most of these stores would be in top 10 cities in India. Beyond the large cities, the size of the market is still undiscovered,” said Albinder Dhindsa, Founder & CEO, Blinkit. Earlier, the company had said it aims to get to 1,000 stores by March 2025.
- August 02, 2024 10:10
Zomato stock in focus: Fund Houses Recommendations
- Jefferies on Sun Pharma: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2000/Sh (Positive)
- CLSA on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 350/Sh (Positive)
- UBS on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 260/Sh (Positive)
- Citi on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 280/Sh (Positive)
- GS on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 280/Sh (Positive)
- Axis on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 287/Sh (Positive)
- Bernstein on Zomato: Maintain Outperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 275/Sh (Positive)
- MS on Zomato: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 278/Sh (Positive)
- Macquarie on Zomato: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 100/Sh (Neutral)
- August 02, 2024 10:02
Zomato stock climbed 12.22% on the NSE as at 10.01 am, trading at ₹262.70, surpassing the day’s earlier high at ₹261.
- August 02, 2024 10:01
Broker’s call: Zomato (Buy)
Axis Securities has initiated coverage on Zomato with a BUY recommendation and a Target Price (TP) of Rs 280/share, implying an upside of 23% from the current levels.KS Badri Narayanan writes
- August 02, 2024 10:00
Zomato’s net profit surges to ₹253 crore, revenue up 74 per cent in Q1
Zomato’s net profit surged to ₹253 crore in the quarter ended March 31, up nearly 126 times compared to the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹4,206 crore, up 74 per cent in the quarter under review.
The company said Gross Order Value (GOV) of its B2C businesses stood at ₹15,455 crore, up 53 per cent year-on-year. Food delivery GOV grew 27 per cent year-on-year, quick commerce GOV was up 130 per cent while going-out GOV grew 106 per cent year-on-year. The B2B business Hyperpure’s revenue grew 96 per cent y-o-y.
On food delivery business, the company’s management said, “Between FY20 (pre-Covid) to FY24, food delivery GOV has grown at a CAGR of 30 per cent. With expected structural demand growth and robust supply side dynamics in India, we anticipate the industry to compound at the same rate over the next five years.”
- August 02, 2024 09:59
Zomato share price in focus
Zomato shares traded at ₹255.01, 8.94% higher on the NSE as at 9.35 am. The stock has hit a 52-week high today at ₹261 following Q1 results.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.