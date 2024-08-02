Shares of Zomato surged more than 12 per cent on Friday after the food delivery aggregator reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹253 crore for the June quarter.
The stock of Zomato zoomed 12.14 per cent to trade at ₹262.50 apiece on the NSE.
On the BSE, it jumped 12.13 per cent to ₹262.50 per piece.
In the intra-day trade, shares of Zomato advanced up to 19 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹278.70 and ₹278.45 apiece on the NSE and BSE.
The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark 623.02 points or 0.76 per cent to 81,244.53 while NSE Nifty declined 203.15 points to 24,807.75.
Zomato Q1 results
Food delivery aggregator Zomato on Thursday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹253 crore for the April-June period of FY25 compared to ₹2 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's revenue from operations jumped more than 74 per cent to ₹4,206 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹2,416 crore in the April-June period of last year, according to a regulatory filing by Zomato.
Its total expenses also rose to ₹4,203 crore during the quarter under review, from ₹2,612 crore a year ago.
