Zomato Stocks Today, Zomato Share Price Live Updates November 25, 2024: Zomato stock in focus. Zomato will become a part of the benchmark BSE Sensex, replacing JSW Steel from December 23. Zomato’s board on November 23, 2024, approved proposal to raise capital by way of QIP.
- November 25, 2024 11:29
Zomato share price live: Zomato shares jump 7%
Zomato shares traded at ₹282.83 on the NSE, higher by 7.05% as at 11.28 am.
- November 25, 2024 10:57
Zomato share price today: Shares up 6.32%
Shares of Zomato traded at ₹280.91 on the NSE, up 6.32% as at 10.56 am.
- November 25, 2024 10:16
Zomato in focus: Hope paying the company to get a job does not become a norm: Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal
Online food delivery platform Zomato Managing Director and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Thursday clarified that charging people ₹20 lakh as stated in the job posting for his Chief of Staff, was never part of the plan and he hopes that “pay the company to get a job does not become the norm in this world”. Earlier his unusual job posting went viral and evinced strong reaction from X users.
In a post on X, Goyal said more than 18,000 people applied for the post, while announcing closure of applications.
“This wasn’t just another hiring post. As some people pointed out, the ‘you have to pay us 20 lacs (sic) was merely a filter, to find people who had the power to appreciate the opportunity of a fast track career, without getting bogged down by constraints in front of them,” Goyal wrote.
(Source: X/ @deepigoyal)
- November 25, 2024 10:07
Zomato share price today: Shares up 6.45%
Shares of Zomato gained 6.45% to trade at ₹281.25 as at 10.05 am.
Day’s high: ₹282.90
Day’s low: ₹272.49
(NSE data)
- November 25, 2024 09:57
Zomato stock today: Zomato features among stocks that will see some action today
Zomato will become a part of the benchmark BSE Sensex, replacing JSW Steel from December 23.
Other stocks in focus include Jio Financial Services and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
KS Badri Narayanan of businessline | Read here
- November 25, 2024 09:50
Zomato share price today: Shares up 6%
Zomato stock gained 5.82% on the NSE to trade at ₹279.58 as at 9.30 am. The stock will become a part of the benchmark BSE Sensex, replacing JSW Steel from December 23.
