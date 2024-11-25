November 25, 2024 10:16

Online food delivery platform Zomato Managing Director and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Thursday clarified that charging people ₹20 lakh as stated in the job posting for his Chief of Staff, was never part of the plan and he hopes that “pay the company to get a job does not become the norm in this world”. Earlier his unusual job posting went viral and evinced strong reaction from X users.

In a post on X, Goyal said more than 18,000 people applied for the post, while announcing closure of applications.

“This wasn’t just another hiring post. As some people pointed out, the ‘you have to pay us 20 lacs (sic) was merely a filter, to find people who had the power to appreciate the opportunity of a fast track career, without getting bogged down by constraints in front of them,” Goyal wrote.

