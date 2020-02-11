Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market cream for treating skin conditions

Zydus Cadila on Tuesday said it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market generic Fluocinonide cream USP, 0.1 per cent, used for the treatment of various skin conditions. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad, it added. The group now has 279 approvals and has so far filed over 386 abbreviated new drug applications since the commencement of its filing process, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Shares of Cadila Healthcare closed 1.51 per cent lower at ₹274.60 on the BSE.