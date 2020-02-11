Stocks

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market cream for treating skin conditions

| Updated on February 11, 2020 Published on February 11, 2020

Zydus Cadila on Tuesday said it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market generic Fluocinonide cream USP, 0.1 per cent, used for the treatment of various skin conditions. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad, it added. The group now has 279 approvals and has so far filed over 386 abbreviated new drug applications since the commencement of its filing process, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Shares of Cadila Healthcare closed 1.51 per cent lower at ₹274.60 on the BSE.

Published on February 11, 2020
Zydus Cadila
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BSE Q3 net profit down 10 per cent to Rs 44.93 crore