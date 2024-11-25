Zydus Wellness today announced the launch of Nutralite Chef, an AI-powered food technology platform that provides personalized recipe suggestions and meal planning through WhatsApp and web interfaces. The platform aims to address meal planning challenges faced by urban consumers.

The service integrates several AI technologies, including GPT-4xo, RAG, Perplexity, and Stable Diffusion, to enable voice and image-based recipe searches. Users can access step-by-step cooking guidance in multiple languages and receive recommendations based on available ingredients, dietary preferences, and caloric requirements.

“We are driving innovation forward by merging cutting-edge technologies with food science to solve real-world challenges,” said Tarun Arora, CEO of Zydus Wellness, highlighting the company’s focus on technology-driven solutions in the health and wellness sector.

The platform launches amid growing demand for digital cooking solutions, with Google reporting approximately 1.4 billion annual recipe searches for terms like “easy recipes” and “healthy recipes.” Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who serves as Nutralite’s brand ambassador, has endorsed the platform.

Nutralite Chef represents Zydus Wellness’s second MarTech innovation and is accessible through the brand’s website or via WhatsApp at 07948041559. The platform is designed to provide ad-free, distraction-free recipe suggestions to streamline the cooking experience.