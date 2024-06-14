Zydus Lifesciences has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Azilsartan Medoxomil and Chlorthalidone tablets, 40 mg/12.5 mg and 40 mg/25 mg.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ - II, India.

Zydus Lifesciences stock rose 1.02 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹1,101.65 as of 12.19 pm.