Stocks

Zydus Wellness plans ₹1,100-cr fund-raising

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on August 27, 2020 Published on August 27, 2020

The board of Zydus Healthcare, an arm of Zydus Cadila group, has cleared the proposal to raise close to ₹1,100 crore through a mix of options including issuance of shares to its promoters and a combination of private placement or qualified institutional placements (QIPs).

The company informed the exchanges that its board on Thursday approved allotment of shares on a preferential basis to Zydus Family Trust at ₹1,643 a share for ₹349.98 crore. As of June 30, 2020, Zydus Family Trust holds 4.29 per cent stake.

The board has also cleared the proposal to raise ₹750 crore through a private placement or QIP or a combination thereof.

Zydus Wellness shares ended marginally down at ₹1,715 on the BSE.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 27, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.