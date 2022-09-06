Stocks that will see action on September 06, 2022

Reliance Industries Ltd has signed an agreement to buy 79.4 per cent stake in SenseHawk, through primary infusion and secondary purchase, for a total consideration of $32 million including funding. SenseHawk is a solar digitisation platform (SDP) with customers throughout the solar asset lifecycle in the US, EMEA, APAC, and SEA. SenseHawk offers an SDP SaaS for process optimisation, automation, and asset information management for future growth, commercial rollout of products, and research and development.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd has signed a business transfer agreement with Shiva and Shiva Orthopaedic Hospital Private Limited to acquire its orthopedic and trauma hospital at Bengaluru as a going concern on slump sale basis for aggregate cash consideration of ₹200 crore. The acquisition is subject to the conditions precedent and conditions subsequent as mentioned in the agreement.

Jubilant FoodWorkshas announced the joining of its new CEO and Managing Director—Sameer Khetarpal. Shareholders have also approved his appointment in the 27th annual general meeting of the company convened on August 30. Sameer has served in numerous senior leadership roles during his 25-year career in sectors like e-commerce and management consulting, and joins Jubilant from Amazon.

NTPC, following the approval of its resolution plan by NCLT-Kolkata, has completed the acquisition of Jhabua Power Limited. The re-constituted board of Jhabua Power Limited, as provided under the plan, has assumed management of the Jhabua Power Limited. Further, post-acquisition of Jhabua Power Limited, having installed and commercial capacity of 600 MW, NTPC Group's installed and commercial capacity has crossed 70 GW and now stands at 70,064 MW.

Skipper has secured fresh new order of ₹225 crore for several domestic & international T&D projects, including telecom. While its engineering business has secured export orders of ₹125 crore for several T&D projects across Latin America, Middle East and South Asia markets, the company has bagged new order worth ₹100 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL).

The Board of Directors of Reliance Power Ltdwill meet on September 8 to consider and approve raising of long term resources from domestic and/or global markets, by issue of equity shares /equity linked securities/warrants convertible into equity shares, by way of preferential issue, FCCB or any other method including determination of issue price.

DCW has made the payment towards the early partial redemption of 900 NCDs (out of 35,000 NCDs) having face value of ₹1 lakh each.

Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd will seek shareholders' approval on September 16 to raise up to ₹75,000 crore through issuance of bonds. The funds are proposed to be raised through issuance of debentures on private placement basis during a period of one year from the date of passing of the resolution, in one or more tranches.

The Supreme Court on Monday said Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) could participate in tenders floated by “public bodies”, providing relief to India’s largest port developer and operator, which has been facing multiple disqualifications from state-owned port projects against the backdrop of an ongoing case.

The apex court said that exclusion of Adani Ports from the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) cannot be used as justification for the its exclusion from future contracts. Adani Ports filed a complaint with the Bombay High Court in June, accusing the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) Board of Trustees of unfairly rejecting its proposal to modernise a container terminal in Navi Mumbai.