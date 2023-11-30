JSW Infrastructure on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with the Karnataka government to develop a Rs 4,119 crore greenfield port project in the southern state. The agreement has been signed between its subsidiary company Masad Infra Services Pvt Ltd and Karnataka Maritime Board, JSW Infrastructure said in an exchange filing.

Waaree Technologies Ltd, an energy storage division of the leading renewable energy and technology player Waaree Group, announced that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Israeli company, 3DBattery, to develop and produce advanced energy storage solutions, based on 3DBattery’s lithium-ion and upcoming sodium-ion technology. The Parties will evaluate the collaboration further before entering into definitive agreement.

UltraTech Cement Limited has acquired a 0.54 mtpa cement grinding assets of Burnpur Cement Limited, located at Patratu in Jharkhand at a consideration of ₹169.79 crore.

The RBI has given its approval to SBI Mutual Fund for acquiring aggregate holding of up to 9.99 percent in Karur Vysya Bank.

Geojit Financial Services Limited informed that Rahul Roy Chowdhury has been appointed as the CEO - Private Wealth Services.

The government on Wednesday issued a fresh RFP for the appointment of asset valuer for strategic sale-bound IDBI Bank.

Welspun Speciality has received orders for worth Rs 15.87 crore for supply of duplex drade seamless tubes.

Shareholders SBI Life Insurance has approved the appointment of Amit Jhingran as MD & CEO.

PCBL, formerly Phillips Carbon BlackLtd, has signs JV with Australian co Kinaltek. PCBL will own 51 per cent of the shareholding in the JV

The board of Peninsula will meet today to consider fund raising proposal via NCDs/ Equity/ Warrants.

The board of Vascon Engineers to meet to consider fund raising proposal via QIP/ Preferential issue

