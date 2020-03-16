9.58 am

Yes Bank crisis: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani has been summoned by the ED in connection with its money laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others, officials said on Monday.

They said Ambani has been asked to depose at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai on Monday as his group companies are one among the big entities whose loans went bad after borrowing from the crisis-hit bank.

It is understood that Ambani has sought exemption on health grounds from the agency and he may be issued a new date.

9.53 am

Yes Bank scrip gains over 30 per cent

YES Bank scrip on Monday gained as much as 30 per cent on early morning trade even as markets remained volatile on concerns over coronavirus.

In what seems to be a thumbs-up from the investor community to the bank’s reconstruction plan and cleaning up of its balancesheet, Yes Bank scrip was up 32.68 per cent at ₹33.90 apiece on BSE on Monday.

The moratorium on the private sector lender will cease at 6 pm on Wednesday.

YES Bank had on March 14 reported a standalone net loss of a whopping ₹18,560.31 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal. The bank had a net profit of ₹1,001.85 crore in the same period last fiscal.

9.38 am

Rupee plunges 42 paise versus USD

Rupee plunges 42 paise to 74.17 against US dollar in the early trade on Monday.

9.35 am

Index Outlook: How long can 8,555 hold in Nifty 50?

March 13, 2020, is one of those trading days which will remain etched in the memories of all investors for years to come.

The dramatic decline of 10 per cent in the indices, followed by a trading halt, and an exhilarating rebound of almost 18 per cent from the day’s low left everyone gaping. Click here to read the full technicals

9.25 am

Future perfect: Strangle on Asian Paints may turn rosy

The long term outlook remains bullish for Asian Paints. We expect the stock to move in a range before taking a clear direction. The stock finds an immediate support at Rs 1,706 and resistance at Rs 1,817. Two major support levels are Rs 1,575 and Rs 1,434. A close below the latter will change the long-term outlook negative. A conclusive close above Rs 1,856 will reconfirm bullish sign and has the potential to lift the stock above Rs 2,000-mark. Click here to read more on the technicals

9.21 am

Opening bell: The equity indices on Monday fell sharply after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to near zero.

The Sensex is down 1,515.75 points at 32,587.73, while Nifty fell 446.85 points at 9,508.35. About 287 shares have advanced, 1,209 stocks declined, and 469 shares are unchanged.

All other sectoral indices are trading in the red, lead by Nifty Media, which fell 8.10 per cent.

The NSE stock futures listed on Singapore Exchange were down nearly 4% by 0241 GMT.

The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed rates back to near zero, restarted bond buying and joined other central banks to ensure liquidity in dollar lending.

U.S. stock futures plunged 4.8% to hit their downlimit before daybreak in Singapore. The dollar sank more than 2% against the yen.

Australia's benchmark stock index fell 7% in the first quarter-hour of trade, South Korea's KOSPI was a shade weaker and MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.5% to a level not seen since early 2017.

Grim data out of China also weighed on sentiment, with January-February industrial output plunging 13.5% and retail sales down 20.5%.

9.08 am

Dollar dumped after US Fed rate cut, ball in Bank of Japan's court for next coronavirus move

The dollar fell against a broad range of currencies on Monday after the US Federal Reserve made another surprise interest rate cut and major central banks took steps to relieve a shortage of dollars and provide extra liquidity.

Pressure has been building on central banks to do something to restore calm to financial markets roiled by the deepening coronavirus crisis. Click here to read more

8.57 am

Oil extends slide, nears $30 a barrel as virus weighs on global economy

Oil prices extended losses on Monday, slumping by more than $1 a barrel, as an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to soothe global financial markets panicked by the rapid spread of the coronavirus and mounting economic disruptions.

Over the weekend, more governments locked down by cancelling flights to contain the virus, telling some businesses like restaurants to close and encouraging more people to stay home. Read more here

8.56 am

Wall Street had its choppiest week since 1929

Price swings in the U.S. equity market this week were more extreme than they’ve been since Herbert Hoover was president.

The S&P 500 Index moved at least 4% in each of the five days, falling three times and rising twice. The last such stretch of moves of that magnitude occurred in 1929. The index was launched in 1957 and all information prior to that was back tested based on the methodology that was in effect on the launch date. Read more here

8.55 am

US Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate to 0-0.25 per cent amid coronavirus crisis

n a drastic measure to stem any major disruption to the US economy as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the Federal Reserve has cut its benchmark interest rate to almost zero and said it would buy USD700 billion in bonds.

The COVID-19 pandemic has sickened more than 156,000 people worldwide and left more than 5,800 dead. The death toll in the US stands at 68, while infections neared 3,700. For more read, click here

8.53 am

Stocks reel as Fed leads global rescue effort for markets

Stock markets and the dollar were roiled on Monday after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates in an emergency move and its major peers offered cheap U.S. dollars to break a logjam in global lending markets.

The aggressive policy steps were aimed at cushioning the economic impact as the breakneck spread of the coronavirus all but shut down more countries, but had only limited success in calming panicky investors.

Data out of China also underscored just how much economic damage the disease had already done with industrial output plunging 13.5% and retail sales 20.5%.

“By any historical standard, the scale and scope of these actions was extraordinary,” said Nathan Sheets, chief economist at PGIM Fixed Income, who helps manage $1.3 trillion in assets. ”This is dramatic action and truly does represent a bazooka.” Read more here