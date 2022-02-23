Stocks that will see action on February 23

Galderma and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ( Sun Pharma) have signed a definitive agreement for Taro to acquire Alchemee, formerly The Proactiv Company (TPC), from Galderma. The agreement between Galderma and Taro includes Alchemee's business and assets around the world, including the Proactiv brand. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and any necessary regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Limited has announced the shut down of a plant from today to carry out activities to improve performance efficiencies and regular annual shut down maintenance activities. The company expects to resume the operations during first week of April.

Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for a new HAM project under Raipur-Visakhapatnam in Chhattisgarh. The Order worth ₹1,141 crore for the tenders floated by the National Highways Authority of India on hybrid annuity basis is for development of six lane sargi-basanwahi section under Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor.

Wipro has formed a joint go-to market partnership with vFunction, a Palo Alto-based start-up that has developed a scalable, AI-based technology platform for modernising Java applications and accelerating migration to the cloud. The partnership will strengthen Wipro FullStride Cloud Services' position as a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and help advance Wipro's commitment to accelerating cloud innovation for clients. In conjunction with this partnership, Wipro Ventures, the corporate investment arm of Wipro, announced that it has invested in vFunction's Series a funding round to deepen the strategic partnership.

Digital Insurer, Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI), has joined hands with Ashv Finance, a tech-led NBFC present in over 100 locations in India, to offer financial protection to all their business loan borrowers. While Ashv is offering timely credit to fund the growth aspirations of small businesses and MSMEs, Edelweiss Financial's EGI will ensure that there are no brakes in achieving their dreams by offering health insurance cover to safeguard the financial interest of this very important segment.

SIS, an Indian Multinational and Essential services company, has been awarded a two-year contract valued at approximately ₹225 crore to provide security solutions at 18 sites of Mahanadi Coalfields located across India with an option to renew for a further one year period. As part of the contract, SIS will deploy security personnel in different categories to provide security services across 18 sites of Mahanadi Coalfields at Sambalpur, Bhubaneshwar, IB Valley Coalfields and Talcher Coalfields.

Yasho Industries Limited has acquired land aggregating to about 42.14 acres, at Pakhajan Village, Bharuch, Gujarat for future expansion of the manufacturing plant.

Prayagraj Power Generation Company Limited (PPGCL) has signed an MoU with ZaaK Technologies GmbH to jointly establish India's first Lypors pilot manufacturing plant. PPGCL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renascent Power Ventures Private Limited, which is in turn a wholly owned subsidiary of Resurgent Power Ventures Pte. Limited (a joint venture between Tata Power International Pte. Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Company Limited), ICICI Bank Ltd and other reputed global investors. The partnership between the PPGCL and ZaaK would create a whole new industry of sustainable construction material by reducing the consumption of precious natural sand resources.

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company, have collaborated to set up charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) across the country. Aligned with its vision to "Be the Future of Mobility" and with its aim to drive the growth of EVs, Hero MotoCorp has become the first automotive OEM to tie up with the leading Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) to set up charging infrastructure across the length and breadth of India.

Bhalaji Toll Road Private Limited, Step-down Subsidiary of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd, has entered into Contract Agreement with National Highways Authority of India for the project of collection of user fee for Nemili Sriperumbudur Toll Plaza in Tamil Nadu.

Marksans Pharma has announced that UK MHRA has granted market authorisation to the company's wholly owned subsidiary Bell Sons & Co. Limited for Bells Healthcare all-in-one oral solution. Therapeutic use of the product is for short term symptomatic relief of colds, chills and influenza including chesty coughs. This is the first generic approval by UK MHRA for the product