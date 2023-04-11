The board of State Bank of India will be meeting on April 18 to consider the long-term fund raising in single or multiple tranches of up to $2 billion. The bank has plans to raise the funds through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in the US dollar or any other convertible foreign currency during FY24.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders worth ₹3,079 crore in March and April.

The Supreme Court has permitted Vedanta to carry out maintenance activities at its copper smelter plant at Thoothukodi in Tamil Nadu. Vedanta also announced that it is is going to consider issuance of NCDs (non-convertible debentures) on a private placement basis on April 13.

Amines & Plasticizers Limited, which had earlier announced the equity investment in Radiance MH Sunrise Six Pvt Ltd., (Radiance), said that Radiance has fully commissioned 2.6 MW Solar Power Project.

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited has reinstated production at its Plant-2 in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. According to the company, the production was stabilised on April 9.

Exide Industries has subscribed 24,80,625 equity shares of ₹80 each aggregating to ₹19.84 crore in Ulric Renewables Private Limited. With this investment, the Exide Industries now holds 39.08 per cent of issued and paid-up capital of Ulric Renewables Private Limited.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd has received the final approval of the US Food and Drug Administration for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Apremilast tablets in the strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg.

