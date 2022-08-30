Stocks that will see action on August 30, 2022

BC Power Controls has raised ₹6.21 crore through preferential issue to promoters. In a notice to the stock exchanges, the company said it has received board approval for issuance of 1.1 crore equity shares on a preferential basis to the promoter group category at a price of ₹5.65 a share.

Brickwork Ratings India Pvt Ltd has reaffirmed the ratings for the bonds of ₹1,500 crore issued by J&K Bankand has changed the outlook from negative to stable. The outlook has been revised from negative to stable on account of the improving earning profile and asset quality.

The board of Digjam has approved the sale/dispose of the surplus land of the company at Jamnagar, subject to shareholders approval at ensuing Annual General Meeting. Consideration for the proposed transfer/sale would not be less than Rs 60 crore.

The board of ICRA has approved the appointment of Venkatesh Viswanathan as a Group Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel from August 30 and also designated him as Chief Investor Relations Officer. Amit Kumar Gupta, who was appointed as interim Chief Financial Officer has stepped down and will continue to hold his current key managerial position of General Counsel of the Company.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited (KIMS) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake (51 per cent) in SPANV Medisearch Lifesciences Private Limited, Nagpur, which is running a Multi-Speciality Hospital in the name of 'Kingsway Hospitals', having over 300+ beds. Existing promoters and shareholders will continue to hold a balance 49 per cent stake. Post-acquisition, the hospital will be renamed 'KIMS Kingsway Hospitals'.

Birla Precision: With respect to a scheme of Arrangement between Birla Precision Technologies Ltd (demerged company), Birla Accucast Private Ltd and their respective shareholders and creditors, the board of Bira Precision on Monday approved the demerger of Foundry division of the company to the resulting company (a wholly owned subsidiary).

Future Lifestyle Fashions has informed the Exchange about an advance serving of petition under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (the 'Code') on behalf of Bank of India. The Board has already initiated the monetisation of identified assets, subject to requisite approvals. The Company is also in discussion with lending Banks for its proposal for restructuring of financial debt and would be submitting the same in due course of time after getting approval from the Board, Future Lifestyle further said.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltdhas announced about the incident of a major breakdown of one of the machineries at its plant in Unit 1 - B-102/103, MIDC, Lote Parshuram, Dist. Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. There has been no casualty and all the staffs and labours were unaffected and the emergency response teams are handling the situation diligently.