Carlyle Group and Advent have picked up 9.99 per cent stake in YES Bank. The two private equity funds together invest ₹8,896 crore in YES Bank with the full conversion of warrants into equity. The Bank has allotted a total of 369.61 crore shares of face value ₹2 each and 255.97 share warrants convertible into equity shares of face value ₹2 each on a preferential basis to CA Basque Investments, a Carlyle Group entity, and Verventa Holdings Limited, an Advent group entity, YES Bank said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

HDFC has received approval from exchanges for the transfer of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to its subsidiary HDFC Bank. This is part of its plan to facilitate merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank.

The Board of Bank of Baroda has approved the divestment of its majority shareholding in Nainital Bank Limited (NBL). BoB currently holds 98.57 per cent of the total equity share capital of NBL.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), on Tuesday, approved the settlement reached between US food major McDonald’s and its estranged Indian partner, Vikram Bakshi, regarding the control of Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd (CPRL). On Tuesday, NCLAT allowed the withdrawal of the petitions filed by McDonald’s and Bakshi against each other over the control of CPRL while it also set aside the plea of state-owned Housing and Urban Development Corp Ltd (HUDCO) opposing the settlement. HUDCO opposed the settlement claiming recovery of the loan given to Bakshi-promoted company, Ascot Hotels and Resorts.

The board of One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, has approved a share buyback scheme worth ₹850 crore at a maximum price of ₹810 a share from the open market. “All directors present voted unanimously in favour of the proposal, including all independent directors,” Paytm said.

TVS Motor Company, on Tuesday, said it plans to launch Euro-V emission norms-compliant two-wheelers in Turkey. The company said it plans to introduce Euro 5 compliant products like Jupiter, NTORQ Race Edition, Raider, and Apache RTR 200 4V in the market.

Adani Transmission has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Cooling Solutions Ltd. According to a regulatory filing, the subsidiary was incorporated on Monday with an initial authorised and paid-up share capital of ₹1 lakh each, for the purpose of carrying on District Cooling System business.

IFGL Refractories Ltd has up a capex of ₹160 crore by FY24 to ramp up its capacity and debottlenecking of its plants. In an interview to PTI, IFGL director and CEO Kamal Sarda said, “Despite short-term hiccups, we anticipate strong domestic demand, thanks to the Government-led infrastructure spending. On the export front, the slowdown in Europe and the USA will only have a short-term impact.”

UltraTech Cement has commissioned of 1.9-MTPA greenfield clinker-backed grinding capacity at Pali cement works, Rajasthan. The company, along with its subsidiary, now has 16.25 MTPA cement capacity in Rajasthan over 5 separate plant locations and its total cement manufacturing capacity in India stands at 121.35 MTPA.

Axis Bank has received board approval for the allotment of 12,000 non-convertible, Basel III compliant Tier II bonds (Series – 30) of the face value of ₹1 crore each. The total fundraising would be ₹12,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.88 per cent per annum payable annually, on a private placement basis.

Bayer CropScience has temporarily discontinued operations at the crop protection formulations plant at Himatnagar in Gujarat from December 12. This is after the directions from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board.​

IFB Industries has received approval from the board of directors for the investment of up to ₹97 crore in equity issue of IFB Refrigeration in one or more tranches.

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, has acquired 100 per cent stake in PRL Agastya for ₹90 crore. Post-acquisition, PRL Agastya will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of PCHFL.