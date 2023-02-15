Amrutanjan Health Care infomred the exchanges of receiving an anonymous whistle-blower complaint alleging lapses by certain senior management employees, including undue enrichment through marketing, advertising and procurement activities, ethical concerns, and conflict of interest etc.

The company has initiated a forensic investigation by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (forensic auditors) regarding the allegations. It would extend its fullest cooperation and information to the forensic auditors during the investigation process as per applicable provisions of law. The company will also file the final report of forensic audit with comments of the management, if any, as per regulations, it said.

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday reported widening of its consolidated loss to ₹7,990 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company had registered a loss of ₹7,234.1 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated revenue from operations of Vodafone Idea (VIL), however, increased by 9.29 per cent to ₹10,620.6 crore from ₹9,717.3 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

Digital financial services firm One97 Commuications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Tuesday said it has completed buyback of shares worth ₹849.83 crore at an average price of ₹545.93 a share. The company bought back shares in the price range of ₹702.65 to ₹480.25 apiece.

Nomura India Investment Fund on Tuesday acquired shares of Phoenix Mills, a retail led mixed-use developer, for ₹326 crore (at an average price of ₹1,310) through open market transactions. Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought a total of 24,89,259 shares on both BSE and NSE, amounting to 1.39 per cent stake in the company, as per bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the purchase of stake in LT Foods by SALIC International Investment Corporation (SIIC), owned and controlled by Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC). Last year in November, LT Foods said it has raised nearly ₹390 crore by selling shares to SALIC through private placement.