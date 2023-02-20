Infosys has informed the exchanges that it has appointed Shaji Mathew as the group head of human resources with effect from March 22, 2023. Shaji will be taking over from Krish Shankar who retires on March 21.

Hindustan Unilever Limited has announced that it has signed an agreement for the sale of its atta and salt business carried out under the brands ‘Annapurna’ and ‘Captain Cook.’ The brands are being sold to Uma Global Foods Pte Ltd., and Uma Consumer Products Private Ltd, which are subsidiaries of Reactivate Brands International, a Singapore-headquartered company and an affiliate of CSAW Aqbator Pte Ltd. CSAW is focused on acquiring and scaling up food brands to promote affordable wellness.

Lumax Auto Technologies Limited has signed an agreement to acquire majority stake in IAC International Automotive India Private Limited from the International Automotive Components Group. The IAC Group is a global supplier of powertrain-agnostic automotive interior and exterior systems and components, including instrument panels, cockpits and consoles, door and trim systems, headliner and overhead systems and other interior and exterior components. With global revenues in excess of ₹300 crore, the IAC Group is a strategic supplier to leading automotive OEMs across the world and operates 45 manufacturing facilities across 17 countries.

HG Infra Engineering has received the provisional completion certificate for a road project in Rajasthan. The project comprises upgradation of two lane with paved shoulder from Kundal to Jhadol. It has been provisionally declared fit for entry into operation on August 24.

According to a bulk deal data on Friday, Norges Bank on account of the Government Pension Fund Global has bought 9.02 lakh shares or 0.81 per cent stake in Prince Pipes and Fittings at an average price of ₹585 a share. Promoters Vipul Jayant Chheda and Parag Jayant Chheda have sold 21.5 lakh shares or 1.94 per cent stake.

Dilip Buildcon Limited—Skyway Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd [DBL-SIPL (JV)] has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit. The project cost is ₹1,947.06 crore and the completion period is 24 months. The order is for engineering, procurement, construction, testing commissioning, trial run and operation and maintenance of various components of Rewa Bansagar MVS in single package on turnkey job basis.

Cipla has informed the exchanges that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at Cipla Ltd’s Pithampur manufacturing facility from February 6 to February 17. On conclusion of the inspection, the company has received 8 inspectional observations in Form 483. The company will work closely with the USFDA and is committed to address these comprehensively within stipulated time.

Allcheckdeals India Pvt. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Info Edge (India) Ltd has invested ₹4 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary-NewInc Internet Services Pvt. Ltd, a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the company. NewInc is engaged in the business of providing all kinds and types of internet, computer and electronics data processing services.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has announced that the operations of the Mini Blast Furnace of the company situated at Hiriyur in Karnataka, have been suspended temporarily with effect from February 18 for around sixty days for the purpose of routine maintenance work.

NINtec Systems has received the final listing approval for the migration of equity shares of from the BSE SME Platform to the Main Board of BSE Ltd.

Crisil, an S&P Global Company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Peter Lee Associates Pty. Limited, an Australian research and consulting firm. Peter Lee provides insights on market positioning, cross-sell, and intelligence on broader market trends through its research programs by engaging with senior business executives.

KEC International Ltd., a global infrastructure EPC major and an RPG Group company, has secured new orders of ₹3,023 crore across its various businesses. The civil business has secured orders for executing infra works in the water pipeline and commercial building segments in India.

RITES has secured a new EPC work of ₹76.08 crore for provision of EI based automatic signaling with continuous track circuiting and other associated works along with suitable indoor alterations in Electronic interlocking / RRI / PI stations enroute in Dhaulpur-Gwalior section of Jhansi division of North Central Railway.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited plans to enter into a Business Transfer Agreement with Rajgreen Amusement Park Private Ltd to acquire their water park business in Gujarat on a slump sale basis, which would be subject to certain customary government / municipal approvals.

Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bharat Forge, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Rolls-Royce Marine North America for the development of naval propulsion systems for the Indian market. Under the agreement, KSSL will collaborate with Rolls-Royce for the design and development, licensed manufacturing, pre-sales and sales support, installation, commissioning, testing, and aftermarket services and support of the propulsion systems. This would facilitate the creation of a local supply chain ecosystem in India for Controllable Pitch Propellers and Shafting systems as required by the Indian Navy.

INOX Air Products, largest manufacturers of industrial and medical gases has commenced production at its Ultra-High Purity Cryogenic Medical Oxygen and Industrial Gases Plant set up at an outlay of ₹150 crore, the company said on Saturday.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has set aside an NCLT order allowing insolvency proceedings against the Essel group firm Zee Learn and directed the Mumbai bench of NCLT to pass a fresh order. Earlier on February 10, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had admitted the plea filed against Zee Learn by its financial creditor Yes Bank Ltd (YBL) and directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against it.

State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Friday said it has bagged five inter-state electricity transmission projects through tariff-based competitive bidding route. The company will establish the inter-state transmission system for the said projects on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, according to a BSE filing.