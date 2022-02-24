Stocks that will see action on February 24, 2022

Shares of Vodafone Idea and I ndus Tower will remain in focus, as British telecom giant Vodafone on Wednesday said it plans to sell around a quarter of its 28. 1 per cent equity in tower infrastructure company. According to media reports, Vodafone Plc is also planning to sell a 2.4 per cent stake worth ₹1,490 crore in Indus Towers through a block deal on Thursday.

Wipro has announced the upcoming launch of its Workplace Experience Centre in Munich. The centre is part of Wipro's ongoing investment into Germany and will be opened in spring 2022 to give businesses across Europe access to a suite of technologies designed to explore digital transformation. The fully immersive facilities will include next-generation technologies, a state-of-the-art infrastructure and co-innovation space to developminimum viable products (MVPs) along with a creative working environment to collaborate on solving complex business problems using a design-led approach.

The Board of Sanofi India has approved the recommendation for payment of a final dividend of ₹181 a share of ₹10 each for the year ended December 2021 and a special dividend of ₹309 a share, after considering the slump sale and transfer of Company's nutraceuticals business during the year and reviewing the cash requirements for the company's operations.

Secmark Consultancy has entered into Share Subscription Agreement and Shareholders' Agreement with Trakiot Solutions Private Limited (Trakiot) and its promoters in connection with subscription of 2,500 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each of Trakiot on February 23, 2022. Trakiot is in the business of software designing, development, customisation, implementation, maintenance, testing and benchmarking, designing, developing, dealing and marketing in computer and mobile software and solutions and undertaking IT-enabled services.

Lupin Limited has announced changes to its executive team with Dr Fabrice Egros assuming responsibilities for Global Corporate Development as President, Corporate Development and Growth Markets. Dr Egros takes over the Corporate Development role from Alan Butcher departing from the Company on February 28. Dr. Egros will lead the development and execution of the Company's inorganic growth strategy, including mergers and acquisitions, business development, in-licensing arrangements, and related matters. He will continue to lead business in LATAM and Asia regions in this new role.

PNC Infratech Limited has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder in the following three new Hybrid Annuity Modelled National Highway Projects of NHAI for an aggregate Bid Project Cost of ₹4,384.0 crore.