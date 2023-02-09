France’s TotalEnergies has put on hold a planned investment in Adani Group’s ₹50 billion hydrogen project pending results of an audit launched following allegations by a US short-seller, chief executive Patrick Pouyanné said on Wednesday. While the partnership where the French oil giant was to take a 25 per cent stake in the hydrogen venture of the Adani group was announced in June last year, TotalEnergies has not yet signed a contract, he said at an earnings call.

Syngenta India, on Wednesday, announced it has signed a pact with drone manufacturer, IoTechWorld Avigation, for facilitating the introduction of drone spraying across the country. Under this agreement, the two companies will work on creating employment opportunities for rural youth by training and preparing them for using drone technology.

TCS, on Wednesday, announced a £600 million (over ₹5,986 crore) deal to improve the customer experience for UK’s financial services player, Phoenix Group. This is an expansion of what the company called a strategic partnership with the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement provider.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company has sold/disposed off 37.50 MW of 111.90 MW of its wind power assets in Tamil Nadu for ₹158.93 crore. It has entered into MoUs for the sale of another 71.40 MW. Techno installed 111.90 MW of wind power assets in 2011.

Also read:Markets to open on a flat note

Uno Minda has received approval from board members for buying 22.6 per cent stake in Minda Kosel Aluminum Wheel (MKA) from its JV partner, Kosei International Trade and Investment Company, for ₹116 crore. With this, MKA will become wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

The board of Everest Industries has approved the capex of ₹187 crore to set up a new Boards and Panels plant through a wholly-owned subsidiary or by the Company at KIADB Industrial Area at Chamarajanagar District, Karnataka (instead of Immavu Industrial Area, Mysuru District, Karnataka) subject to the receipt of requisite approvals.

The board of Symphony has approved a proposal for buyback of shares up to ₹200 crore. The Board approved buyback of up to 10 lakh equity shares at a price of ₹2000 a share. The Board of Directors also noted the intention of the promoters and members of the promoter group of the Company to participate in the proposed Buyback.

Results Calendar: 21st Century Management, Aarti Surftactants, Adani Total Gas, Aksharchem, Akzo India, Alembic, Alfred Herbert, Ambika Cotton, Andhra Cement, Anjani Portland, Ashapura Minechem, Aurobindo Pharma, Autoline Industries, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company, BDH Industries, Bharat Immunologicals, Brigade Enterprises, Damodar Industries, DCM, DCW, Devyani International, EIH Associated Hotels, Elforge, FDC, Force Motors, General Insurance Corporation of India, GE T&D, Gokul Agro, Greaves Cotton, Gujarat Craft, HDIL, Hindustan Aeronautics, HPCL, HMT, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Indian Hume Pipe, IOB, IVP, Jet Airways, Kalpataru Power Transmission, KIMS, Lincoln Pharma, Lupin, Man Industries, MItsu Chem, MRF, Natco Pharma, Nirlon, Orchid Pharma, Page Industries, Paras Defence, Patel Integrated Logistics, Pfizer, Rane Braking, RITES, STC India, Sapphire Foods India, Suzlon Energy, Tree House, United Breweries, Ujjivan Financial Services, Veranda and Voltas.