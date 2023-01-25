Religare Enterprises appoint Preeti Madan as director Religare Enterprises on Tuesday announced the appointment of Preeti Madan to its board as an independent director. The appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders, Religare Enterprises said in a regulatory filing. She served as an independent director on the board of WAPCOS Ltd for three years up to July 2022, it added.

Aadhar Housing Finance enters into a co-lending partnership Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd have entered into a co-lending agreement to offer home loans at competitive interest rates. Through this partnership, the aim is to reach out to a large section of society viz. economically weaker, lower, and middle-income groups for providing easy, convenient, and efficient home finance solutions to customers, PNB said in a statement.

Railway PSU, Rail Vikas Nigam, has bagged an order worth ₹38.4 crore from Southern Railway. The company has received a letter of award for the provision of automatic block signalling with dual MSDAC, EI/OC interface and block optimisation in Arakkonam Junction-Nagari section of the Chennai division in Southern Railway.

Sonata Software has appointed Samir Dhir as MD & CEO, and Srikar Reddy as executive vice chairman from February 14. Currently, Samir Dhir is the Whole-time Director & CEO and Srikar Reddy is the current Managing Director and a member of the board of directors.

Debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech, which is facing insolvency proceedings, has said that all the consortium lenders -- excluding ICICI Bank -- have assigned their debt to National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL). Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL) is currently undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the provisions of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) following an order dated August 9, 2017, passed by the Allahabad-Bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The board of Triveni Engineering Industries has approved further capex of ₹90 crore for the sugar business group and ₹100 crore capex for power transmission operations.

Results Calendar: 20 Microns, Amara Raja Batteries, Arvind, Asahi India, Bajaj Auto, Blue Dart, Cipla, Ceat, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Dixon Technologies, DLF, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Equitas Holdings, Gangotri Textiles, Go Fashion, Indraprastha Gas, Indian Bank, Jindal Saw, Jyothy Labs, Kirloskar Electric, Kirloskar Pneumatic, MosChip, Olectra Greentech, Patanjali Foods, Shanti Gears, Solara Active Pharma, Solar Industries, Subros, Sundaram Clayton, Swara Engines, Tata Motors, Tata Elxsi, Tata Steel Long Products, TeamLease Services, Thirumalai Chem, Triveni Enterprises, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Vikas Life Sciences, and VIP Industries.