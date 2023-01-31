The ₹20,000-crore follow-on public offer of Adani Enterprises: International Holding will close today. The company has received a commitment from the diversified Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, for $400 million in Adani Enterprises’ further public offering (FPO), through its subsidiary Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Limited. The FPO was subscribed 3 per cent.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Monday announced the appointments of Ananyashree Birla and Aryaman Birla, children of its Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, as additional non-executive directors on its board. Earlier, its board, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, approved the appointments of Ananyashree and Aryaman as additional non-executive directors on the board of the company with effect from January 30.

KEC International, an RPG Group company, has secured new orders of ₹1,131 crore across various businesses including transmission and distribution, and civil segment. With these orders, the YTD order intake stands at over ₹15,500 crore, a growth of 10 per cent YoY.

Results Calendar: ACC, Active Clothing, Ambar Protein, Amco India, Andhra Paper, Apar Industries, Auto Axles, BASF India, Binani Industries, Blue Star, Coal India, Carborundum Universal, Century Textiles, CE Info Systems (MapMyIndia), Chemo Pharma, Cholamandalam Finance, Cigniti, Color Chips, Edelweiss Financial Services, Great Eastern Shipping, GHCL, GNA Axles, Godrej Consumer Products, GPT Infra, Hester Bio, HOCL, Indo Gulf, Indian Hotels, Indian Oil Corporation, Jindal Steel & Power, JSW Holdings, Jubilant Ingrevia, KEC International, Kokuyo Camlin, KPIT Technologies, Lotus Chocolates, Max Financial Services, Mahindra EPC, MOIL, NACL Industries, NIIT, NxtDigital, Orient Bell, Orient Cement, Power Grid Corporation of India, P&G HH, Quint, RailTel Corporation of India, Rajapalayam, SekureKloud, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Star Health, Shriram Finance, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Sunteck Realty, Tega Ind, TTK Prestige, Udaipur Cement, UPL, Valiant Organics and Venus Pipes.

