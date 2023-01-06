Reliance Industries has said that Manchester City (EPL foolball club) has partnered with Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of the company, where the latter will be the club’s official mobile communications network partner in India.

IDBI Bankwill remain in focus, as market regulator has given its approval for reclassification of the government’s shareholding in the bank as ‘public’ after its stake sale. The government and state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will sell 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank as part of the disinvestment, and after the stake sale, government’s shareholding will be reduced to 15 per cent.

Rail Vikas NigamThe company in a joint venture has received order worth ₹166 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ballast-less track from Sarthana to Dream City under first phase of Surat Metro Rail Project.

Mukandhas informed the exchanges that it has completed the sale of 45.94 acres of the land in Thane, Maharashtra to AGP DC Infra Two for ₹796.46 crore.

Pokarnahas informed the exchanges the US Department of Commerce has finally determined that Pokarna Engineered Stone Limited, a material wholly owned subsidiary of the Company did not make sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review (POR) December 13, 2019, through May 31, 2021. Accordingly, PESL’s anti-dumping duty for the said period has been finally determined to be zero per cent.

The board of RHI Magnesita has approved acquiring Dalmia OCL from Dalmia Bharat Refractories in a share swap, where the company will allot 2.7 crore shares at issue price of ₹632.5029 a share to DBRL in exchange for its 8.248 crore shares.

Ambuja Cementhas incorporated Ambuja Resources for manufacturing cement and allied products, alternate fuel and power generation.

L&T Realty Developers, subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has entered into an agreement to sell its entire stake of 99 per cent in Think Tower Developers for ₹1 lakh.

Mahindra and Mahindra South Africa (Proprietary), subsidiary ofMahindra & Mahindra, has said that its step-down subsidiary Mahindra West Africa was dissolved by the Corporate Affairs Commission, Nigeria.

Kewal Kiran Clothinghas entered a strategic partnership Board of Control for Cricket in India to become an official partner of the Indian cricket team.