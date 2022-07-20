Stocks that will see action on July 20, 2022

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has announced the appointment of Yogesh Mishra as Executive Director, Supply Chain, HUL and Head - Supply Chain, Unilever South Asia effective September 1, 2022. Yogesh takes over from Willem Uijen who has been elevated as the Chief Procurement Officer for Unilever, globally.

The Board of Directors of Grasim Industries approved foray into B2B e-commerce platform for the Building Materials segment with an investment of ₹2,000 crore over the next 5 years. This investment adds a new high-growth engine with clear adjacencies within Grasim's standalone businesses as also that of its subsidiaries and associate companies.

The board of Vedanta has approved second interim dividend of ₹19.50 a share for the Financial Year 2022-23 amounting to ₹7,250 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend has been fixed as July 27. It will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.

Shiprocket announces acquisition of Arvind’s omnichannel technology business - Omuni. The transaction will be carried out as a combination of stock and cash for total consideration of ₹200 crore. The combination of both entities will facilitate quick, efficient deliveries of shipments from the nearest store or warehouse, significantly reducing delivery timelines and enhancing customer experience.

Mastek, a turnkey & trusted digital engineering and cloud transformation provider, has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire MST Solutions. MST Solutions is based in Chandler, AZ, and is an independent Salesforce consulting partner in the Americas region.

Artson Engineering Limited has received ₹6.76 crore worth purchase order. The order is received from Hindalco Industries Ltd for manufacturing of two heat exchangers for its Dahej Plant.

Rajasthan Medical Education Society (Directorate of Medical Education), Government of Rajasthan has awarded a tender to Krsnaa Diagnositics for Supply, Installation, Operation and Maintenance of CT Scan Center at Raj - MES Medical College located at Churu, a City in Rajasthan on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis. The nature of this tender will be Supply, Installation, Operation & Maintenance of 64-Slice-CT-Scanner Machine at the above referred location.

Jet Freight Logistics Limited has appointed Sameer Mistry into their executive leadership team as Vice President of Technology and Business Excellence. He will be based out at the company's head office in Mumbai. "Sameer Mistry's true visionary mindset, through technology, business understanding, and product innovation, combined with our suite of propriety tech-stacks, will lead and solidify our commitment to creating advanced digital logistics solutions," Richard Theknath, Chairman and Managing Director, Jet Freight Logistics, said.

Osiajee Texfab Limited's wholly-owned subsidiary, Osiajee Agro Farms Limited, has started the plantation of Poplar and Eucalyptus trees and cultivation of other crops (fruits and vegetables) over a land parcel of about 150 acres in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. This is in line with the planned agro farming initiative of Osiajee Agro Farms Limited, the wholly-owned subsidiary envisaging to plant about 5,50,000 trees in 2 years. The plantations produce will be sold to nearby plywood industry and other wood-based manufacturers.

Results Calendar: Agro Tech Foods, Benaras Hotels, Ceat, Century Ply, Cyber Tech, Eimco Elecon, Integra Essentia, Genomic Valley Biotech, Hathway Cable Datacom, Havells, IndusInd Bank,India Steel Works, JSW Ispat, Mastek, Menon Bearing, MIC Industries, Mega Nirman, Newgen Software,Oracle Financial, Rane Engine, Reliance Industrial Infra, Sagar Cements, Sasken, Som Distilleries, Stylam Industries, Sunil Healthcare, Syngene International, Tata Communications, Wipro and Zenlabs Ethica.