Stocks that will see action on July 6, 2022

Shareholders of Britannia Industries Ltd have voted against a special resolution for approval of limits for making investments, loans, guarantees and security amounting to up to ₹5,000 crore, the company said in a notification. However, the special resolutions regarding re-appointment of Keki Elavia as an independent director and that pertaining to approval of the remuneration payable to Nusli N Wadia, Chairman and Non-Executive director of the company, for the financial Year 2021-22 were passed with requisite majority.

Biocon Biologics, an arm of Biocon, said its Bengaluru-based manufacturing plant has received EU GMP certification from Ireland’s Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA). The company’s new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) drug substance manufacturing facility (B3) at Biocon Park, Bengaluru, has received the certification following a GMP inspection in April 2022, it said.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd has reported a total default of ₹470.18 crore on interest payments and repayment of principal amount on loans from banks and financial institutions for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The debt-ridden company, which is pairing its debts through asset resolution, has a total debt of ₹495.18 crore, including short and long-term debt.

Equitas Holdings Ltd has divested its entire shareholding in Equitas Technologies Pvt Ltd (ETPL) as part of the regulatory requirement to complete the amalgamation involving its subsidiary Equitas Small Finance Bank. Equitas Holdings is the promoter of Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB). Under the scheme of amalgamation between ESFB and Equitas Holdings, all the assets held by the promoter, including its investments in ETPL, have to be transferred to and vested in ESFB.

Dabur India promoter Burman family has now become promoter of Eveready Industries, according to a regulatory filing by the Kolkata-based flashlight and battery maker. Entities belonging to the family -- Puran Associates, VIC Enterprises, MB Finmart, Gyan Enterprises and Chowdry Associates -- now jointly own 38.38 per cent in Eveready Industries after the completion of an open offer in June.

Control Print, through subsidiary Control Print B.V,. has entered into an agreement with Markprint B.V. in Netherlands to acquire majority stake (75 percent) in Markprint B.V. The acquisition will be completed by July 31 and acquisition cost is 1.5 million euros.

J Kumar Infraprojects has received Letter of Acceptance from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, for design, build and commissioning of priority sewer tunnel-Phase I from Don Bosco to New Malad IPS with segment lining method in Mumbai. The project cost is ₹571.01 crore. J Kumar lnfraprojects in joint venture with Michigan Engineers bagged this project with 60:40 proportion.