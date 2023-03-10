The board of Bank of Baroda has approved up to 49 per cent divestment in subsidiary BoB Financial Solutions, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. BOB currently holds 100 per cent of the total equity share capital of BFSL.

NBCC (India) Limited has been awarded with a work order worth ₹229.81 crore for construction of new campus for Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) at Kakinada.

Paytm Payments Bank has gone live with UPI LITE. With this, users can activate their UPI LITE accounts linked to their Paytm Payments Bank savings accounts for hassle-free transactions. For payments of up to ₹200, UPI Lite eliminates the need of UPI PIN.

Jubilant Foodworks said that Sameer Batra joins the company as President and Chief Business Officer-Domino’s India with effect from March 9. In this role, he will be responsible for steering Domino’s Pizza India to its next phase of growth.

PNC Infratech Limited has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for two Highway Projects of NHAI, with an aggregate bid project cost of ₹2,004.43 crore for construction of 6-lane greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway. The projects are to be constructed in 24 months and operated for 15 years, post construction.

MLR Auto Limited, an associate company of Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd), has entered into an agreement with Revfin Services Private Limited (digital consumer lending platform).

Wipro Limited has announced that it has been selected by Menzies Aviation, the world’s largest aviation services company, to transform its air cargo management services. The partnership will help fortify Menzies’ position as the leading cargo handler in the market, enabling the company to grow its services and use of new technologies.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Erythromycin Tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg. The drugs will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

Bessemer India Capital Holdings II on Thursday divested 7.75 per cent stake in Home First Finance Company India for over ₹467 crore through an open market transaction. Fidelity Funds - Asian Smaller Companies Pool and Nomura Trust and Banking Co. Ltd bought a total of 11.93 lakh equity shares of the company. Bessemer India Capital Holdings II is an affiliate of US-based venture capital company Bessemer Venture Partners.

The board of of IFL Enterprises Ltd has approved issuance of bonus issue of equity shares in proportion of one equity share for every four shares held by the shareholders of the company as on record date, subject to the approval of shareholders by postal ballot.

Shalby Academy, the healthcare education division of Shalby Ltd, signed an MoU with Silver Oak University, Ahmedabad to jointly develop various vocational undergraduate and post graduate courses in allied health science like radio imaging, operation theatre and medical laboratory technology.

PSP Projects Limited has received work orders worth ₹123.38 crore in institutional, industrial and residential categories. With the receipt of the these orders, the total order inflow for the financial year 2022-23 till date amounts to ₹3415.97 crore.

The board of REC Ltd has approved ₹1.20 lakh crore market borrowing programme for 2023-24 in its meeting. The programme includes various types of bonds and loans (₹1,05,000 crore), short-term loans (₹10,000 crore) and commercial papers (₹5,000 crore), it added.

HFCL on Thursday said it has collaborated with Microsoft to roll out private 5G solutions for enterprises, as businesses eye the next generation technology to spur digital transformation. With the rapid rollout of 5G in India, enterprises are looking at the next generation technology to further their digital transformation, including the promise of Industry 4.0, HFCL said in a statement.

Dredging Corporation of India has received the annual maintenance dredging contract worth ₹64 crore from Southern Naval Command Kochi, for FY23. The contract includes annual dredging of 1.5 million cubic metre at naval channel, Ernakulam, Kochi.