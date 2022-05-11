Stocks that will see action on May 11, 2022

Aurobindo Pharma: The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) inspected Aurobindo Pharma Ltd's Unit VII, an oral manufacturing facility situated at Jedcherla, Hyderabad, from May 2-10. "At the end of the inspection, we have been issued a 'Form 483' with six observations. The company will respond to the US FDA within the stipulated timeline and work closely with US FDA to close the observations," it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

Chennai-based Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd. (DAHCL), a promoter of Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, has closed a landmark fund raise of ₹1,050 crore from TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity platform of alternative asset firm Texas Pacific Group which is one of the leading investment firms based out of the US, and from existing investor Temasek, a global investment company headquartered in Singapore. The investment round, which is India’s largest fund raise in the eyecare space, will also provide significant capital to fuel the company’s expansion plans and pave the way for an exit for existing investor, ADV Partners. The company also raised ₹270 crores investment from Temasek in 2019.

RITES-led consortium has secured a business for Consultancy services for review / vetting of design and construction supervision for the development of section of the Eastern Railway Line, Ministry of Railways Development, Republic of Ghana for $21.06 million. The RITES share in the consortium is 60 per cent i.e., $12.63 million.

The board of MTAR Technologies Ltd has approved the acquisition of shares of Gee Pee Aerospace & Defence h.t. Ltd., an MSME, for ₹8.82 crore. The Management is currently in discussion with the shareholden ofGee Pee Aerospace & Defence Pvt. Ltd. on the terms and conditions. The acquisition is expected to provide a wide array of benefits under MSME category including the increased potential of entering into offset partnership with global OEMs as foreign partnem get an offset credit ofup to 1.5 multiple on Indian content.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) and GAIL (India) Limited (GAIL) have joined hands to set-up a Bioethanol plant of 500 KLD capacity. This plant will be using corn/broken rice as feedstock with eco-friendly technology with a likely production capacity of 500 KLD Bioethanol, which will be used for blending in petrol. As by-products from this plant, 135 KTPA Protein-rich Animal feed and 16.50 KTPA of Corn Oil while using corn as feedstock are also expected to be produced. The estimated project cost is to the tune of ₹1,000 crore and it is expected to generate annual revenue of approximately ₹1,500 crore.

Wipro has extended its strategic agreement with Crédit Agricole CIB, the corporate and investment bank division of Crédit Agricole Group, to support its IT infrastructure transformation.

Gulshan Polyols has signed and executed a Contract with Meghna Pulp & Paper Mills Limited, for supplying of GCC, GCC Coating plant, Vibrator Separating Machine with standard accessories including motor, conveyor, panel etc. and spare parts for GCC & GCC Coated machine to Meghna Pulp & Paper Mills Limited.

GR Ujjain Badnawar Highway Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of GR Infraprojects Ltd, has executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India for the project 4-Laning of Ujjain-Badnawar Section of NH-752D in Madhya Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

