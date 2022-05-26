Stocks that will see action on May 26, 2022

Tata Steel Limited has acquired 3,55,871 equity shares of ₹10 each at a premium of ₹130.50 per share of Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, for an amount aggregating to ₹5 crore, for a cash consideration .

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Wednesday announced the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1: 1 to its shareholders to commemorate the completion of 50 years of its incorporation this year. The board of directors of the company has also approved a final dividend of ₹23 or 460 per cent per equity share of ₹5 each including the special dividend of ₹15 per equity share. Consequent to the bonus issue, the total paid up share capital will be ₹169.22 crore from the existing ₹84.62 crore.

India Cements and Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions, a start-up that specialises in construction of 3D printing, have entered into a strategic collaboration. Tvasta, founded by an IIT-Madras alumni, has developed a ‘Made in India’ technology focusing on leveraging automation and robotics in 3D printing platforms for faster, economical and sustainable construction methods compared to conventional technologies.

Results Calendar: 21st Century Management, Aarti Surfactants, Aban Offshore, AllCargo Logistics, Ansal API, Astra Zeneca, Aurum Proptech, Bafna Pharma, Bambino Agro, Banco India, Berger Paints, Bharat Dynamics, Bedmutha Industries, CCL Products, Chemcon Speciality, Colgate Palmolive India, Cummins India, Dhunseri Tea, Essar Securities, FGP, Goodricke, Good Year India, Gujarat State Fertilizers Corporation, Hawkin Cooker, HBL Power, HCG, Hindalco, Hindustan Composites, HOCL, India Glycols, ITD Cementation, Jet Airways, JB Chem & Pharma, Kirloskar Industries, Kanoria Chem, Kirloskar Industries, MRO-Tek, Manaksia, MIDHANI, Motherson Sumi, Muthoot Finance, NMDC, Oberoi Realty, Page Industries, Prestige Estate Projects, Quess Corp, Shalimar Paints, Sudarshan Chemicals, Timex Group, Thirumalai Chem, Veto Switchgears and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.