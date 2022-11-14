The Board of Directors of Precision Wires India Ltd has recommended bonus issue of 1 (one) equity share for every 2 (two) equity shares held by the shareholders as on the record date. The bonus issue will be subject to regulatory approvals.

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank would take a call on raising equity capital through qualified institutional placement (QIP) after taking into account the third quarter numbers and pace of loan growth, managing director Swarup Kumar Saha said. In an interaction with PTI, he said the bank is well-capitalised at 15.68 per cent and it can easily take care of business growth this year.

Godrej Properties Ltd has been declared the highest bidder for two adjacent land parcels in Noida with a bid of ₹377 crore. The company said in a regulatory filing that it has been declared the highest bidder as per the e-tendering portal of SBI, which facilitated the e-auction on behalf of Noida Authority.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) on Saturday said its life insurance arm has received the nod from the pension fund regulator PFRDA for a change in shareholding ahead of the merger between HDFC and subsidiary HDFC Bank. PFRDA has granted its approval for proposed change in shareholding of HDFC Life, sponsor company of HDFC Pension, due to proposed amalgamation i.e. change in promoter from HDFC Ltd to HDFC Bank, it said in a regulatory filing.

Results Calendar: Aarvee Denims, Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Abhishek Ind, Aarti Industries, Abbott India, Ahluwalia Contracts, Alembic, Andrew Yule, Arvind Fashions, Apollo Tyres, Asian Hotels (E), Ashapura Minechem, Bajaj Global, Balkrishna Industries, Bal Pharma, Bartronics, Bannari Amman Spinning, Bharat Bijlee, BGR Energy, Bharat Forge, Binny Mills, Birla Tyres, Biocon, Bodal Chemicals, BPL, Brooks Lab, Bharat Forge, Confidence Petroleum, CESC, DCX Systems, Deccan Bearings, Deccan Gold, Diamond Power, Dish TV, Dilip Buildcon, Godrej Industries, Gammon India, Globus Spirits, Gokul Refoils, Goodyear, Grasim Industries, Greaves Cotton, Hariom Pipe, HUDCO, IRCTC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IndSwift, IVRCL Infra, Jyothy Labs, Jindal Poly, JM Financial, Kothari Products, Linde India, Lux Industries, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, MTNL, NBCC (India), ONGC, Parag Milk, Parle India, Parsvanath, Radico Khaitan, Raj TV, Revathi Equipment, Sahara One Media, Shaimar Paints, Sobha, Spencers, SpiceJet, Star Cement, Subex, TBZ, Uflex, Uttam Sugar and Varroc Engineering.