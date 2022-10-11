The Board of directors of Infosys Ltdwill consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company at its meeting to be held on October 13 along with second quarter results.

Adani Green Energy Limited has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent equity share capital of 3 entities - Wind One Renergy Limited, Wind Three Renergy Limited and Wind Five Renergy Limited - from Inox Green Energy Services Limited, each housing 50 MW operational wind power projects. AGEL's portfolio of renewable generation capacity in India, currently stands at 20.43 GWac with 6.72 GWac operational projects and balance 13.71 GWac in development stage.

India Cements Ltdhas entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with JSW Cement Limited and divested the entire shareholdings held by it in Springway Mining Private Limited (SMPL), for a total consideration of ₹476.87 crores and consequently, SMPL ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary of our Company. SMPL owns limestone bearing land at Pawai Tehsil, Panna District and is in the process of setting up of a Cement Plant at Gaisabad Tehsil, Damoh District in Madhya Pradesh.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has received approvals from NCLT Ahmedabad and NCLT Hyderabad for acquiring the remaining 58.1 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL) through the composite scheme of arrangement. This makes GPL 100 per cent subsidiary of APSEZ.

The Adani Group is close to acquiring the cement asset of Jaiprakash Associates being put on the block by the company to avoid being dragged into insolvency proceedings. The country’s second largest cement maker, Adani Group is expected to pay about ₹4,800 crores for the 2 million tonnes (mt) per annum grinding unit being sold in Madhya Pradesh, and the deal is expected to close in this week, sources said.

Panacea Biotec, one of India's leading biotechnology companies, has received long-term supply awards worth $127.30 million (around ₹1,040 crore) from UNICEF and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for the supply of its WHO pre-qualified fully liquid Pentavalent vaccine, Easyfive-TT (DTwP-HepB-Hib) for supply 24.83 million doses during calendar years 2023-2025.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) has recently completed various new Projects for producing new chemicals and expanding the capacities of current product lines. A joint venture company with National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has also completed the installation of an 800 TPD Caustic Soda Plant, integrated with a 130 MW Captive Co-generation Plant.

Results corner: Choksi Imaging, Delta Corp, GM Breweries, Gujarat Hotels, Supreme Infrastructure India, and Trident Texofab will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on October 11.