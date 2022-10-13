Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWRE) on Wednesday said that it has bagged an order worth Rs 2,212 crore from NTPC REL. The order from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL) is for its proposed 1,255 MWac/1,568 MWdc solar PV project at Khavda RE Power Park, Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, SWRE said in a BSE filing. Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy on Wednesday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 298.71 crore during the July-September quarter.

LIC has sold over 2 per cent of its holding in Power Grid Corporation over the past five months for Rs 3,079.43 crore, the insurer said on Wednesday. Following the stake sale, LIC holding has decreased 2.003 percentage points to 3.3 per cent in Power Grid.The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 220.40 per share during the period through an open market sale in an ordinary course of transaction, LIC said.

State-ownedBHELon Wednesday said it has entered into two separate agreements with Coal India and NLC India Ltd to set up coal gasification based plants. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coal India Limited (CIL), BHEL said it will jointly set up a coal to ammonium nitrate project based on gasification of high ash domestic coal. As per the agreement with NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a lignite-based gasification pilot plant will be set up for power generation, utilising BHEL's indigenously-developed Pressurised Fluidised Bed Gasification (PFBG) technology.

Tata Powerwill develop 7 MW solar project at its Pantnagar manufacturing facility in Uttarakhand. This installation is expected to generate 215 million units of electricity, potentially reducing carbon emissions by over 1.7 lakh tonnes.

ITC Infotech said that its subsidiary ITC Infotech India has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in Brazil under the name of ITC Infotech Do Brasil LTDA. ITC Infotech has received registration certificate for incorporation of the subsidiary.

The board of Suven Life Sciences has approved to raise Rs 400 crore via rights issue. The company will issue 7.27 crore shares for Rs 399.80 crore at an issue price of Rs 55 a share. The rights entitlement ratio is (1:2) one rights equity share for every two shares held by eligible shareholders of the company.

Mishtaan Foods plans to set up a 1,000 kilolitres per day (KLPD) grain-based ethanol manufacturing facility in Gujarat. It estimates annual revenue of ₹3,500 crore through this project and is aiming to commence operations of the plant from the second quarter of 2024.

Serum Institute of India has offloaded 2.2 per cent equity stake in Panacea Biotecvia open market transactions on October 11. With this, its shareholding in the company has reduced to 7.63 per cent.

Results calendar: Angel One, Anand Rathi Wealth, Aditya Birla Money, Atharv Enterprises, Cyient, Den Networks, Infosys, Mindtree, Rose Labs Finance, Sheetal Cool Products and Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance.

