Developing markets fund through OFI Global China Fund plans to sell ₹5.293 crore shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, to a 5.51 per cent stake, at a price range of ₹250-263.7 a share through block deals, according to media reports. Currently, the fund has a 10.14 per cent stake in Zee Entertainment.

Sojitz Corp plans to sell 1.9 per cent stake in auto component major, Samvardhana Motherson, according to media reports. The floor price for the block deal has been fixed around ₹64.36 a share, which works out to a deal size of ₹824 crores. Stocks of Samvardhana Motherson, on Monday closed at ₹69.20.

Aster Pharmacies Group LLC, a subsidiary of Aster DM Healthcare, has entered into a joint venture agreement with Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Holding Group to establish, manage, and operate pharmacy chains across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to market and commercialise pharmaceutical products under the 'Aster Pharmacy' brand.

SJVN Green Energy , a subsidiary of SJVN, and Assam Power Distribution Company (APDCL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop 1,000 MW floating solar power projects in Assam.

The board of Maharashtra Seamless has recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one bonus share for each share, subject to approval of shareholders. The company has also appointed Sarat Kumar Mohanty as Chief Financial Officer.

Ashiana Housing has acquired a piece of additional land admeasuring 2.26 acres on perpetual basis from Mahindra Lifespaces within the township of Mahindra World City at Chennai. The total acquisition of land along with the above-said land now stands at 17.90 acres.

V-Mart Retail Ltd said it will acquire online marketplace LimeRoad to expand its presence in the omnichannel space. The company has signed a "business transfer agreement with A M Marketplaces (LimeRoad) and certain other parties for the acquisition of its LimeRoad business as a going concern on a slump sale basis.

Results Calendar: Anantraj, Aurum Proptech, BLB, Color Chips, Elpro, Flourochem, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, HCK Venture, Heritage Foods, HFCL, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, IndBank Merchant, Indian Bank, JSW Ispat Special Products, Kore Foods, KPIT Technologies, L&T Technology Services, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Network18 Media & Investments, Newgen Software Technologies, Nila Spaces, Polycab India, Praj, Rane Engine, Shalby, Sonata Software Schaeffler India, Tata Communications, Take Solutions, Tinplate Company of Ind, TV18 Broadcast, and Zen Labs.