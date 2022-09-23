Stocks that will see action on September 23, 2022

Tata Elxsi, a leading design and technology services company, has joined the Digital Therapeutics Alliance, a global non-profit trade association focused on transforming global healthcare by advancing digital therapeutics to improve clinical and health economic outcomes.

Ciplasaid that, following the product specific Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) by the US FDA at the Indore plant from June 27 to July 1, the company has now received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) indicating closure of the inspection.

The RBI, on Thursday, directed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services to stop using third-party services for loan recovery until further orders, citing "material supervisory concerns". However, the said NBFC may continue to carry out recovery or repossession activities, through its own employees, RBI further said.

Hero MotoCorp has made an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from September 22. The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of cost inflation. The price revision will be up to ₹1,000 and the exact quantum of increase will vary by model and market.

The Board of the Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited has approved the fund raising proposal through rights issue. The board approved proposal for raising of funds through issuance and allotment of equity shares of face value of ₹2 each for an aggregate amount of up to ₹940 crore on rights basis on such terms as may be decided by the board.

Trident has completed the solar power project of 8.87 MWp at Budhni, Madhya Pradesh out of which commissioning of 5.48 MWp solar power plant (Phase 1) for captive use has been successfully completed and the remaining 3.39MWp solar power plant (Phase 2) is expected to be commissioned within next 15 days. Moving towards a greener planet, the Group aims to use renewable and clean energy for reducing carbon emission.

Kirloskar Industries has announced the proposed divestment of its 17.41 per cent stake in Swaraj Engines to Mahindra & Mahindra. The divestment is proposed through inter-se transfer amongst the promoters through an off-market transaction, at a price of ₹1,400 a share.

Zydus Lifesciences has entered into share purchase, subscription, and shareholder’s agreement to acquire up to 11.86 per cent stake in AMP Energy Green Nine. With this, it will set up captive wind-solar hybrid power project in Gujarat.

The boar of Udaipur Cement Works has approved ₹350-crore non-convertible debentures issue on a private placement basis. The tentative date of allotment for 3,500 NCDs of the face value of ₹10 lakh each is October 7 and the maturity will be on March 16, 2025, while the initial coupon rate is 7.45 per cent per annum.

Shilpa Medicare has said its analytical services division at Nacharam, Telangana has received Establishment Inspection Report from US FDA. The US FDA conducted an inspection from April 26 to April 29. This is the first US FDA inspection of this facility. The facility is identified as a testing laboratory in numerous ANDAs filed by Shilpa Medicare and its agreed parties. The FDA clearance on the facility will enable the company to test and release batches into the US.

Birla Estates, subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries, has acquired a 10-acre land parcel in Bengaluru. The company expects a revenue potential of ₹900 crore through the development of 1 million square feet.

Medcare Hospital LLC, a step-down material subsidiary of Aster DM Healthcare Limited, has acquired 60 per cent stake in Skin III Limited for ₹1.66 cr. Dirham Skin III Limited is a private company incorporated in Dubai and is a leader in offering IV drips and other aesthetics procedures.