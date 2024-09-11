Century Textiles and Industry said its realty arm Birla Estates is acquiring title rights for an approximately 10-acre plot for ₹1,100 crore from Nusli Wadia. The “existing leasehold interest of CTIL is merged with the ownership rights” with the deal, the statement said, adding that this particular parcel possesses a booking value potential of ₹14,000 crore if the real estate is exploited to the fullest.

Reliance Retail has announced a joint venture with Delta Galil Industries, an Israel-based global manufacturer of branded and private label innerwear, in a bid to enhance its play in the apparel market. This 50:50 joint venture with Delta Galil, which operates in intimate, activewear, loungewear and denim apparel for ladies, men and children, aims to redefine the apparel landscape in the Indian market, a joint statement said. Listed players such as Page Industries and Lux Industries will remain in focus.

Fair trade regulator the Competition Commission of India on Tuesday granted approval to Dixon Technologies’ proposal to acquire a stake in Aditya Infotech Ltd. Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd is involved in the business of providing Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) for lighting solutions, televisions, washing machines, security systems, wearables and hearables, among others. AIL Dixon Technologies is a joint venture (JV) company between AIL and Dixon Technologies India. It is engaged in manufacture and assembly of ESS. During FY24, the JV recorded a revenue of ₹632.62 crore.

The CCI has also cleared the proposed merger of Tata Motors Finance Ltd into Tata Capital Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, that operates as a non-banking financial company – Investment and Credit Company. TCL is engaged in the business of lending, leasing, factoring, financing and distributing financial products. In a separate incident, Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has reduced prices of its electric vehicle model range by up to ₹3 lakh. The Mumbai-based automaker said it has reduced the price of Nexon EV by up to ₹3 lakh, Punch EV by 1.2 lakh, and Tiago EV by ₹40,000.

The RBI has imposed penalties totalling ₹2.91 crore on Axis Bank (₹1.91 crore) and HDFC Bank (₹1 crore) for certain deficiencies in statutory and regulatory compliance.

Godrej Properties has raised ₹64.6 crore through the issue of debentures to investors on private placement. In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said a committee of the board approved the allotment of 6,460 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of ₹1 lakh each, aggregating to ₹64.6 crore to the identified investors on a private placement basis.

IREDA Global Green Energy Finance IFSC Ltd, wholly-owned subsidiary of IREDA, has been granted provisional registration as a finance company by the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA)

Ramco Systems has released version 6.0 of its Aviation Software designed to transform M&E and MRO operations with AI-driven insights, advanced automation, and seamless integration.

PC Jeweller has received a refund of ₹67.54 crore from the Income Tax Department, credited to its account on September 6.

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC, subsidiary of Jubilant Pharmova, has received a communication from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its Spokane, Washington, contract manufacturing facility. The US drug regulator has classified the facility’s inspection status as ‘voluntary action indicated’ (VAI)