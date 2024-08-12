Adani Group stocks will remain in focus after the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research last week in a sensational disclosure alleged that market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) reluctance to act against the Adani Group might be linked to its chief Madhabi Puri Buch, having stakes in offshore funds associated with the conglomerate.

360 One WAM that was also named by the short-seller Hindenburg clarified that the IPE-Plus Fund 1 made zero investments in any shares of the Adani Group during its operating life between October 2013 - October 2019. At its peak, the fund’s AUM stood at $48 million, out of which Madhabi Puri Buch and Dhaval Buch’s holdings in the fund were less than 1.5 per cent of the total inflow into the fund. Reaffirm that all funds are fully compliant with all applicable regulations, it further said in a clarification statement.

Listed real estate investment trust (REITs) such as Embassy Office Parks, Mindspace REIT, Nexus Select Trust may remain in focus as Hindenburg’s new report also claimed that SEBI’s regulations on REITs benefitted Blackstone, which is the sponsor of three out of the four Indian listed REITS.

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has made an open offer for home finance firm, Aavas Financiers, formerly AU Hosing Finance, to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in the company at ₹1,767 a share, a statement to the stock exchanges said. The mandatory open offer was made after CVC Capital acquired 26.47 per cent stake in the company from existing shareholders, Kedaara Capital, and Partners Group for ₹3,425 crore. The stock price of Aavas closed at ₹1,645 a share.

PSU oil major Oil and Natural Gas (ONGC) will remain in focus as the Union Government has received a letter from the petroleum & natural gas ministry, inter-alia, conveying approval of the GoI for infusion of additional equity capital up to ₹10,501 crore in ONGC Petro additions Ltd (OPaL), conversion of back-stopped Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) amounting to ₹7,778 crore and balance payment of ₹86 crore with respect to share warrants, totalling to ₹18,365 crore,” said a regulatory filing by ONGC..

Larsen & Toubro’s subsidiary L&T Semiconductor Technologies has completed the acquisition of SiliConch Systems. The acquisition will be done with an upfront payment of ₹133 crore, subject to customary closing adjustments and a deferred amount of ₹50 crore payable over four years, subject to achievement of certain targets and other conditions, L&T arm said last month.

Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has acquired 30 lakh equity shares of Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for ₹30 crore. With this, the bank’s current shareholding in ONDC is 5.10%.

Water treatment player VA Tech Wabag Ltd has secured a repeat order of ₹415 crore from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, the company said. The order is towards the Operation and Maintenance of a 110 million litres per day Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) Desalination Plant at Nemmeli in Chennai for 7 years, it said.

The Amara Raja group on Saturday held a groundbreaking ceremony for their Customer Qualification Plant for cell manufacturing and inaugurated Phase 1 of the battery pack plant with a current capacity of 1.5 GWh in Mahabubnagar, Telangana. Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited (ARE&M), held the ceremony.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has received orders from ONGC for ₹4,676.32 crore for wellhead platforms and an associated pipeline project on EPC reimbursable basis. The order needs to be executed by May 31, 2026.

Power Grid Corporation of India has announced the appointment of Naveen Srivastava as the company’s Director (Operations). Prior to his new role, Srivastava was serving as an Executive Director in Northern Region-III in the company, Powergrid said in an exchange filing. The official has over two decades of experience in the areas of operations and maintenance (O&M), testing and commissioning (T&C), and cutting-edge SCADA (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition) and communication technologies.

