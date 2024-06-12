NTPC has successfully organised a two day National Level Workshop on the “Standardization of Technical Specification for Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs)“ at the Power Management Institute (PMI) in Noida. The aim of the workshop was to foster collaboration and synergy among PSP developers, civil execution agencies, electro-mechanical equipment manufacturers, consultants, and government authorities.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals has said that European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Health Care (EDQM) has issued a Certificate of Suitability for Allopurinol. This certification will enable IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd to export this product in European and other CEP accepting countries. Allopurinol is used to prevent increased uric acid, gout and joint pain.

HCLTechnologies has signed deal with Deutsche Apotheker- und (apoBank), Germany’s largest cooperative private bank worth $278 million over a period of 7.5 years.

Tube Investments: Along with TICMPL signs definitive agreement with South Asia Growth Invest III LLC & South Asia EBT Trust III. TICMPL is TI Clean Mobility Pvt. Ltd. Agreement for additional subscription of compulsory convertible preference shares worth ₹160 crore in TICMPL. With this, TICMPL completes tying up targeted fund raise of ₹3,000 crore.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has announced new five-year strategic contract with Daimler Truck South East Asia Pte. Ltd., a Daimler Truck AG company, for integrated supply chain solutions services in Singapore.

BL. Kashyap and Sons Limited one of the leading Civil Engineering and Construction Company has secured two new orders aggregating to ₹ 1021 Crores approx. The total order book as on date stands at ₹ 3545 Crores (excluding GST). Sattva Homes Private Limited has awarded an order worth Rs. 97 Crores approx. for Hotel Structure and Shell Work to be completed in 13 months.

Camlin Fine Chemicals said its wholly owned subsidiary Dresen Quimica SAPI De CV, Mexico, has entered into an Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% stake in Vitafor Invest NV, Belgium, and its underlying subsidiaries/associates.

Wipro has launched Lab45 Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, which leverages Generative AI (Gen AI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning technologies to enable companies to enhance efficiencies, transform business functions, and enable industry-specific solutions “Lab45 is Wipro’s Innovation Lab and the Lab45 AI platform is available to all Wipro employees and clients,” the company said in a release to the exchanges.

Cipla informed the exchanges that the Additional Commissioner of State Tax (Appeal), Central Division, Patna vide order on May 27 (received on June 10) has upheld the order of Office of Joint Commissioner of State Taxes, Special Circle, Patna, for claiming inadmissible input tax credit during FY 2017-18. The Company will file necessary appeal with the higher appellate authority in this regard.

Trident Limited (‘Company’), has made furthe rinvestment in its wholly owned subsidiary namely ‘Trident Global B.V.’ (a step down subsidiary of Trident Limited) on June 11. It has acquired 15000 Ordinary Shares of Trident Global B.V. at Nominal Value of Euro 1 each per share.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit