Sunil Bharti Mittal’s conglomerate will buy a 24.5 per cent stake in BT Group for about $4 billion to become the single largest shareholder in Britain’s biggest broadband and mobile company. Bharti Global, the international investment arm of Bharti Enterprises, will buy a 9.99 per cent stake in BT Group from Patrick Drahi’s Altice immediately and purchase the remainder after it secures the necessary regulatory approvals, the firm said in a statement.

Wipro informed the exchanges that its Chief Technology Officer Subha Tatavarti has resigned with effect from the close of business hours of August 16. “Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer, resigned from the services of the company to pursue opportunities outside Wipro,” the company said in the filing.

Parag Joglekar has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC to pursue career opportunities outside the company, effective September 13.

NBCC has bagged a ₹710-crore contract to develop two land parcels at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. NBCC will provide project management and marketing consultancy services.

Oberoi Realty on Monday said the National Company Law Tribunal has approved its resolution plan for Nirmal Lifestyle Realty, and it will pay ₹230 crore to the creditors of the bankrupt firm. In a regulatory filing, Oberoi Realty said the NCLT Mumbai bench issued an order on August 9, 2024, approving the resolution plan submitted by the company in relation to the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of Nirmal Lifestyle Realty Pvt Ltd (NLRPL).

JSW Steel on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to acquire up to 66.67 per cent economic interest in Australian company M Res NSW HCC Pty Ltd for $120 million. The investment would be made through its wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Steel (Netherlands) B.V, the steel major said in an exchange filing.

Bajaj Finance has received a show cause notice for a GST demand of ₹342 crore. In a filing to the BSE, Bajaj Finance said in the show cause notice (SCN) from the Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Kochi Zonal Unit, the authorities have alleged that the fixed amount of upfront interest collected from customers in B2B business should be considered as fee/ service charge and accordingly is liable to GST.

GR Infraprojects has received a Letter of Intent from REC Power Development and Consultancy for the establishment of a transmission scheme for the integration of the Tumkur-II REZ in Karnataka, worth ₹53.77 crore.

The board of KPI Green Energy has approved the launch of its Qualified Institutions Placement on August 12. The floor price has been fixed at ₹983.24 per share.

Mauritius-based Hill Fort Capital Partners on Monday sold more than 20 lakh shares of RP-Sanjiv Goenka’s firm Saregama India for ₹98 crore via an open market transaction, while Amansa Holdings increased its stake in the media and entertainment company. According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Hill Fort Capital Partners through its affiliate, Hill Fort India Fund LP offloaded 20.38 lakh shares or 1.06 per cent stake in Saregama India The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹480.10 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹97.88 crore.

Results Calendar: Ahluwalia Contracts, Allcargo Logistics, Anupam Rasayan, Apollo Hospital, Ashapura Minechem, Astra Micrawave, Ashoka Buildcon, DCW, Dishman Carbogen, Dish TV, Dilip Buildcon, Deccan Gold, Donear, eClerx, East Trip, EPL, Endurance Technologies, Emcure Pharma, Everest Kanto, FIEM, Federal-Moghul, Godrej Inds, GMR Airports, GTL Infra, Gujarat Narmada Valley, Gujarat Flurochemicals, Hero Motocorp, HEG, Hindalco, Hindustan Foods, IFB Agro, IPCA, IRCTC, ITDC, ISGEC Heavy Engg, Jindal Worlwide, K&R Rail Engg, MTNL, Magadh Sugar, Mannapuran Fin, MSTC, MTAR Tech, Manaksia, Marksans Phamra, Max Financial, Medi Assist, Muthoot Finance, Nazara Tech, NBCC, NMDC Steel, Nyaka, Omaxe, PTC India, Patel Engg, Piramal Ent, Ramky Infra, Ratnamani Metals, Rainbow Children, Religare Ent, Rico Auto, Samvardhana Motherson, SKF India, SJVN,Techno Electric, TD Power, Texmaco Rail, Technocraft, TCI Express, Tide Water Oil, TNPL, TFCI, Valiant Organics