Life Insurance Corp (LIC) has hiked its stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to about 9.3 per cent. In a regulatory filing, LIC said its holding in the railway sector ‘miniratna’ PSU has increased 2.02 per cent in the period December 16, 2022, to September 11, 2024, via open market purchases.

Peak XV Partners through i,s arm Peak XV Partners Investments VI, Fireside Ventures through its affiliate Fireside Ventures Investment Fund I, Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III-US/ India Annex Fund, Sofina and Stellaris Venture Partners India I sold more than 3.23 crore shares or 10 per cent stake in Honasa Consumer, as per the data. Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance acquired 28.78 lakh shares or 0.88 per cent stake in Honasa Consumer and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore purchased 24.17 lakh shares of the company The shares were bought at an average price of ₹495 apiece, taking the combined deal value to ₹262.17 crore.

Indian Hotels Company on Thursday announced the signing of a Vivanta and a Ginger hotel in Mahindra World City here. The greenfield projects will be developed on three acres of land near Kolavai Lake, a company release said.

The board of BPCL has approved a joint venture agreement with Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India for Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen. The board has approved the JV Agreement with GPS Renewables as well for Compressed Biogas plants across India. The company will increase the capacity of the Cochin-Coimbatore-Karur Pipeline and Irugur-Devangothi pipeline by 3.7 MTPA and 1.1 MTPA, respectively, at an investment of ₹1,138 crore.

Tata Power Renewable, subsidiary of Tata Power, and Tata Motors have signed an MoU to set up 200 fast-charging stations for Electric Commercial Vehicles.

BLS International’s subsidiary BLS International FZE plans to acquire 100% stake in UAE-based Citizenship Invest DMCC for $31 million.

The board of SBI Cards and Payments will meet on September 16 to consider raising funds worth up to ₹5,000 crore via NCDs on September 18.

HG Infra has won orders with ₹716 crore order from Central railway.

Puravankara has signed a joint development agreement for a 1.95 acre land parcel in Bengaluru. It has acquired the redevelopment rights of Miami Apartments at Breach Candy in Mumbai.