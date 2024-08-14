Hindalco Industries has said Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla’s children Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla have been inducted on its board. The board of Hindalco Industries Ltd, at its meeting held on Tuesday, inducted Ananya Birla, and Aryaman Vikram Birla as Directors, the company said in a statement.

Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said its board has approved the sale of up to 11 crore shares or 2.60 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc through an offer-for-sale (OFS). The company did not disclose thefloor price and the date of OFS.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which owns beauty and fashion platform Nykaa, on Tuesday said it has raised its stake by 39 per cent to 90 per cent in Dot & Key Wellness in a ₹265.3-crore cash deal. The company earlier owned 51 per cent in Dot & Key.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic product indicated for prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis. The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules (110 mg), the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

Bombay Dyeing has consummated and executed definitive agreements with Goisu Realty Private Ltd (a subsidiary of Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Limited) for sale/diosposal of land. The company has received a consideration of ₹537. 78 crore thereby completing the transaction of sale of land at Worli.

Shalby has announced a strategic partnership with Monogram Technologies Inc., an AI-driven robotics company specialising in orthopedic surgery. This collaboration will focus on conducting a multicenter clinical trial in India to demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of Monogram’s mBȏs TKA System, a precision robotic surgical system designed for knee replacements.

Sunteck Realty through its wholly-owned step down subsidiary, Sunteck Lifestyles Ltd, UAE, holds 50 per cent stake in GGICO Sunteck Ltd, a joint venture company. GGICO Sunteck Ltd was formed for the development of a real estate project in Dubai (Dubai Project). Now, as per the understanding the JV partners have agreed to withdraw all the existing legal disputes/claims and start development of the Dubai Project under Sunteck Mas Real Estate Development LLC.

The board of 63 Moon Technologies has initiated the sale of Open Dealer Integrated Network (ODIN), Order Management System (OMS), Members Accounting and Trade Confirmation House that provides back-office solutions (MATCH) and Straight Through Processing Messaging Solution, which enables brokers, fund houses in post trade straight through settlement of obligations to Synapsewave Innovations Private Ltd on “as is where is”, slump sale basis, debt free and cash free basis.

The board of SH Kelkar has approved an additional equity investment in Keva Europe BV, wholly-owned subsidiary, of an amount not exceeding Euro 18 MN over the next one year to reduce part of its debt and to infuse funds in the form of equity in Keva Europe’s wholly-owned subsidiary — Keva German y GmbH and Keva UK Ltd to support creative centres being established in Germany and Manchester.

Lemon Tree has signed a Franchise Agreement for its upcoming hotel in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh under the Company’s brand - Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels. This hotel will feature 50 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a banquet, meeting rooms, a fitness center, a swimming pool and other public areas and is expected to be operational in FY28.

L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T, has completed the acquisition of 100% stake in SiliConch Systems Private Limited, consequent to completion of the customary closing conditions agreed under the Share Purchase Agreement on July 8.

A Reuters report quoting sources said that Reliance Industries and Walt Disney have offered to sell some channels to win faster antitrust approval for their $8.5-billion India media assets merger, but are resisting changes to cricket broadcast rights they own, two sources familiar with the matter said. Antitrust experts have warned that the Reliance-Disney merger, announced in February, could face intense scrutiny as it will create India’s biggest entertainment player which will compete with Sony, Zee Entertainment, Netflix and Amazon with a combined 120 TV channels and two streaming services, the report added.

