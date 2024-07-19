Hindustan Aeronautics has signed an amendment to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) with respect to completion of LCA AF Mk-2 development, leading to operation clearance during Full Scale Engineering Development (FSED) Phase-3 of LCA AF Mk-2 program for a value of ₹2,970 crore including FE of ₹285 crore.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has inked a licensing pact with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets in India. Vonoprazan is a novel, orally active potassium competitive acid blocker (PCAB), used to treat reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders. The company has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda for commercialisation of the product, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a statement. Dr Reddy’s said it will market Vonoprazan tablets under its own trademark Vono in strength of 10mg and 20mg, it added.

Tata Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arm to develop automotive software and systems solutions for software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Tata Technologies will work with Arm to enable its software solutions on the Arm Automotive Enhanced (AE) portfolio, including Arm Compute Subsystems (CSS) for Automotive, to accelerate the development timelines of high-performance vehicle computing systems

Eicher Motors on Thursday said it has received a GST demand order of ₹15 lakh from Haryana authorities, which includes tax demand of ₹5 lakh, interest of ₹9 lakh and penalty of ₹1 lakh, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Zydus Lifesciences said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has cautioned that its Gujarat-based injectables plant may be subject to regulatory actions. The company said it has received a report on the inspection conducted at its injectables manufacturing facility located at Jarod, near Vadodara, Gujarat between April 15-23, 2024.

Coromandel International has executed an agreement to subscribe to equity shares in Coromandel Crop Protection Philippines Inc (CCPP) by infusion of $193,000. This infusion will increase the company’s stake from 40 per cent to 93.23 per cent, making CCPP a subsidiary. Further Investment in CCPP is with the intention to gain control on the market/ channel by owning registration/ brands and establish direct access to the channel, it said.

GPT Infraprojects has announced that NHAI and Eastern Railway, Kolkata, have enhanced the value of the existing contracts with the company totaling to ₹103 crore.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries said it has entered into a non-disclosure and confidentiality term sheet with Arun Kumar Rai or his nominees, for sale of “DiIli Tea Estate” for ₹35 crore.

20 Microns SDN BHD, Malaysia, subsidiary of 20 Microns, has signed the share purchase agreements for acquisition of Goh Teik Lim Quarry SDN BHD and IQ Marbles SDN BHD for an aggregate value not exceeding RM 15,100,000 ((Approx. ₹27 crore).

Dee Development Engineers has bagged a purchase order from Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd for ₹6.33 crore for supply of turbin integral piping .