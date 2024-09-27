Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd. along with Mahi Madhusudan Kela have signed a share purchase agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Indian snacks manufacturer Prataap Snacks Ltd., an exchange filing said in the early hours of Friday, September 27. Authum along with Mahi Madhusudan Kela will acquire 46.85 per cent stake in Prataap Snacks from its private equity promoters, including Peak XV Partners Growth Investment Holdings I, Peak XV Partners Growth Investment II and Sequoia Capital GFIV Mauritius Investments.

Infosys has announced a strategic collaboration with Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., an American international specialty beauty retailer. Infosys Topaz will provide enterprise-scale IT efficiencies through hyper-automation to deliver accelerated business value and future-proof the business.

According to media reports Edel Finance Company and Ecap Equities are likely to sell a 6.4 per cent stake in Nuvama Wealth Management via block deals. The floor price for the deal may be set at ₹6,455 per share, with a block size of ₹1,464.8 crore at the floor price, the reports added. As of June 2024, Ecap Equities held an 8.44 per cent stake, and Edel Finance held a 5.18 per cent stake in Nuvama Wealth Management

NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, has entered into a joint venture agreement with Maharashtra’s state-run Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Ltd to undertake the development of renewable energy parks in the country.

Nifty 50 Index that takes effect from today will see inclusion of Trent and Bharat Electronics in place of Divis Laboratories and LTIMindtree.

Biocon Ltd has signed a licensing and supply agreement with Tabuk Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company, a subsidiary of Astra Industrial Group, to commercialise its Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) products in select countries in West Asia. Tabuk Pharmaceutical is a leading company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. GLP-1 is used for treating diabetes and managing chronic weight.

Adani Green Energy has entered into a joint venture with TotalEnergies, pursuant to which the company and TotalEnergies own a 50:50 stake in Adani Renewable Energy Sixty Four Ltd (ARE64L). ARE64L houses a 1,150 MWac project portfolio, being a mix of operational and under-execution solar assets, with a blend of both merchant-based and SECI PPA projects housed under Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Six Ltd.

The board of InterGlobe Aviation has appointed Isidro Pablo Porqueras Orea as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, effective November 1, 2024. Porqueras will succeed Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, who will be retiring later this year.

A RITES-led consortium emerged as the lowest bidder in a tender floated by Delhi Metro Rail Corp Ltd, valued at ₹87.58 crore, said RITES in an exchange filing. The project involves retrofit work in RS-1 trains of DMRC. RITES’ share in the order is 49 per cent, or ₹42.91 crore.

The board of Indian Bank has approved the raising of ₹5,000 crore through long-term infrastructure bonds, over and above ₹5,000 crore already raised in FY25, Indian Bank said in an exchange filing.

Piramal Enterprises subsidiary, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, has sold its immovable property comprising land and buildings in Santacruz, Mumbai, for ₹187 crore to Shoquba Realty.

RailTel Corporation of India has secured an order worth ₹155.72 crore (excluding taxes) from the Rural Development Department, Maharashtra for the operationalisation of the ASSK-GP project in the Konkan, Pune, and Nashik regions.

Union Bank of India has informed the exchanges that a joint forum consisting of AIUBEF, AIUBSF, UBSA, and UBIEU, representing customer service associates and office assistants, has proposed a strike on September 27. The combined membership of these unions is approximately 7 per cent of the bank’s total employees. However, the majority unions, AIUBOF and AIUBEA, have agreed to withdraw the strike.